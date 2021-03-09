Sookyung Oh column: Virginia needs to ensure language accessibility

Anyone who has been in the awkward position of interpreting for a relative gets it. Growing up, I interpreted for my parents for doctor’s appointments, at city hall to update a business license and even during a parent-teacher conference.

As someone who was born in the United States and only half-heartedly paid attention in Saturday Korean school, my interpretation skills were rudimentary. When things got really tough, I simply said the English word with my best attempt at a Korean accent.

What was harder though was seeing how much disrespect my parents felt when English-language speakers started to speak louder and slower in a twisted attempt fueled by their frustration to lower the language barrier.

As Virginia is becoming more linguistically diverse, institutions have to keep up. Asian Americans are one of the fastest growing demographics in the state. And 20% of Asian American households in Virginia linguistically are isolated. Phone menus should go beyond “Press 1 for English and Oprime 2 para Espanol.”

During the 2021 General Assembly session, state legislators made modest gains toward language justice and equity to address the disadvantages and barriers for people who do not speak English.