Spencer Alderson column: An alternative to Standards of Learning tests

Imagine if approximately 40% of students were not graduating in a given year. If this were the case, schools across Virginia likely would be eager to revamp their systems in order to help their students succeed.

In the 2020-21 school year, a similar portion of students failed to pass their Standards of Learning — the tests that serve as the benchmark for student success — across all subjects and grade levels.

According to the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), the 2020-21 SOL pass rates were only 69% for reading, 54% for mathematics and 59% for science. Despite these figures, there has been hardly any discussion of remodeling SOLs to better support Virginia students.

Although almost all schools in the commonwealth have returned to in-person learning, standardized test scores remain lower than they were prior to the pandemic. While SOLs might seem like a quality way to make sure students are on track with their education, the exams are an unfair representation of student success, which only has worsened in recent years.

The commonwealth should move away from SOLs and find a way to set individualized standards for K-12 students. One option is portfolio-based assessments: a compilation of individual students’ work and growth over a period of time.

When evaluating and comparing Virginia standardized pass rates for the 2018-19 and 2020-21 school years, there was a notable decrease in passing scores among students. These declines were seen throughout a variety of subjects, including math, science and English.

The drop in passing scores was most significant for the math SOL, with a whopping 28% decrease among Virginia students. It is apparent that an adjustment in standardized testing is necessary to coincide with recent changes in education.

While SOL pass rates have especially suffered over the past two years, a change in standardized testing was a necessity long before then. It needs to occur to better benefit all students.

The most important and notable benefit of portfolio-based assessments is their emphasis on individual progress and success. They allow students to display personal growth over the school year rather than having their learning gauged on one blanket test administered to everyone. Portfolio-based assessments also allow teachers to evaluate students’ strengths and weaknesses, and see what topics need to be further reviewed.

Virginia public schools currently can use portfolio-based assessments for the high school writing SOL, but not any other subjects. The decision to use or not use this option is made by local school boards and superintendents.

An example of how this style of testing is working is seen through Colonial Heights High School’s writing assessments. Ninth graders complete a literary analysis while tenth graders write two essays: argumentative and persuasive.

The grading of students’ writing SOLs is based on these three pieces of work that come together to comprise their portfolios. This assessment style has been effective for the school, allowing teachers to see students’ strengths and weaknesses. It also has been effective in showing students’ individual growth and writing improvements over the course of high school, as opposed to being judged solely by one test.

For portfolio-based assessments to become the standard form of testing for all Virginia students across every subject, legislation must be passed by the General Assembly. While this might seem like a timely challenge, measures already have been taken to start heading away from SOL testing and toward more individualized assessments.

Starting in the 2021-22 school year, Virginia public school students in grades 3-8 began taking individualized growth assessments for math and reading during both semesters, along with traditional SOL testing. For portfolio-based and individualized growth assessments to continue to spread throughout every grade level in the commonwealth, teachers must be further educated on how to grade these assessments.

Some critics bring up concerns of bias or inconsistency with grading across the commonwealth. However, if this form of evaluation were enforced, VDOE would create specific grading guidelines for teachers to follow that would help regulate the process statewide.

Virginia’s SOLs have become less and less effective in measuring student success. Portfolio-based assessments must replace the current tests in order to have more accurate and individualized assessments of all public school students in the commonwealth.