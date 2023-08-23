I began and ended my K-12 education in public schools. Sandwiched in between were eight years attending parochial schools.
Even as a youngster, I could see the difference, and it went beyond the white shirt, blue slacks and plaid tie that was my uniform. From the morning prayers to religious instruction to the nuns who taught me, it was an education steeped in Catholicism — subsidized by the tuition my parents were willing to pay.
Fast forward to today. Politically conservative parents in Virginia and elsewhere are vocal in their unhappiness with their public schools. You don’t have to drive far in these parts to spot a Tea Party license plate — presumably an anti-tax statement. Some of these same folks complain about elected officials ignoring the Constitution.
Which makes what’s happening in Oklahoma so confusing.
The Oklahoma school board that oversees all online charter schools voted in June to approve what would be the nation’s first taxpayer-supported religious school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The school would serve K-12 students throughout the state, free of charge.
It’s slated to open in 2024, though lawsuits challenging it may have something to say about that. But this 3-2 vote tracks in a nation whose political right is promoting white Christian nationalism in an increasingly multicultural and pluralistic nation. A nation where passages from the Constitution are cherrypicked and others — such as the Establishment Clause prohibiting the government from establishing a religion — are ignored. And where various Republican-led states — including Virginia — have enlisted Hillsdale College, a private Christian school in Michigan, to shape pubic school history lessons through its whitewashed “1776 Curriculum.”
“A religious school can’t be a public school, and a public school can’t be religious. These fundamental legal tenets have long protected both the integrity of our public-education system, which serves all students, and the right of private religious schools to indoctrinate students in accordance with a particular faith,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.
“In approving a Catholic public charter school, however, Oklahoma officials are not just blurring these lines separating church and state; they’re attempting to completely eviscerate them.”
Now before you get all indignant about “those radical socialists at the ACLU,” ask yourself how it’d go over if the same tax dollars were put toward public schools grounded in the tenets of Islam, Judaism, Santeria or Wicca?
I don’t think James Madison, the main author of the Establishment Clause, would co-sign any of this. After all, in America, we are free to practice the religion of our choice, or none at all.
“State and federal law are clear: Charter schools are public schools that must be secular and open to all students. No public-school family should fear that their child will be required by charter schools to take theology classes or be expelled for failing to conform to religious doctrines. And the government should never force anyone to fund religious education.”
The result is a majority that produced a ruling that prioritized the free speech rights of an evangelical web designer over LGBTQ+ protections — a ruling that, Sotomayor, in her dissent, said opened the door to similar exclusion of members of other protected classes. But you can bet that folks in Oklahoma are keenly aware of the court’s composition, and have concluded that they’ll have a friendly audience should this case land there.
“While religious indoctrination and practice has traditionally been prohibited from being part of public school curriculum, in recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled it is more likely to side with religious actors when it comes to questions of religious freedom,” Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia, said in an email Tuesday.
“That has opened the door for conservative activists to push for more religious activities or programming in schools. But the fact of the matter is that no state-funded school should be overtly religious — and no taxpayer dollars should be siphoned away from the public schools that are required to serve all students.”
This taxpayer-supported Catholic school justifies the decades of skepticism about charter schools — an approach that has never been a panacea for what ails public education, even as it strips resources from it. It’s all part of a decades-long strategy to get taxpayers to fund exclusion, undermine public education and, as a friend put it, create “separate but equal 2.0” — a reference to the 1896 doctrine that codified discrimination until the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision overturned it.
We can’t rely on our current Supreme Court to save us this time around. This road to theocracy is paved with bad intentions.
08-06-1979 (cutline): Antoi Harrington (left) and Robert Winthrow are friends.
In October 1954, students crowded into the new Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County. The school, which cost about $1.1 million, opened the previous month and had roughly 500 high school and 500 elementary students.
In September 1961, students entered Westhampton School in Richmond. That fall, Daisy Jane Cooper became the first African-American student to integrate the junior high school; the following year, she made similar history at Thomas Jefferson High School.
In March 1961, Robert K. Crowell, a teacher at George Wythe High School in Richmond, held his first class on communism. The six-week course was reported to be one of the first in the country and drew national attention from newspapers and television. Crowell said his method of teaching the class was to emphasize that communism was not merely an economic system “but a way of life.”
09-01-1970 (cutline): "It's different. It's a new experience. Everybody's trying to make it work. I think it will work." These comments by Susan Lippsitz, a new student at Thomas Jefferson High School, are reflective of those by several high and middle school students in their second day of the school term under a new court-ordered desegregation plan.
07-11-1976 (cutline): Blackwell Elementary students examine a bell in front of Treasury building in Washington D.C. The Richmond elementary school class was part of Class-on-Wheels, a summer school program. The federally financed program was designed to give disadvantaged studens the opportunity to travel by bus throughout Virginia.
09-01-1970 (cutline): Students leave a city school bus at Thompson Middle School, where some of them are to board a Virginia Transit Co. bus taking them to Maymont School. Thompson, in the annexed area on Forest Hill Avenue, and Maymont, near Byrd Park, are paired under the city's court-ordered desegregation plan. Some confusion yesterday about busing students to Thompson and then to Maymont was alleviated this morning through a new, direct VTC bus schedule.
From the Archives: A look back at Richmond schools
Wallace Clark
Staff photo
NL Published Caption: Benedictine High School's Cadet Corps in formation behind the school. 10-8-61 50th anniversary
Amir Pishdad
Staff photo
In July 1968, a summer session class of journalism students worked on the yearbook, “The Sunfire,” at the Collegiate Schools in Henrico County.
Carl Lynn
In April 1955, students at Ridge School in Henrico County enjoyed their new merry-go-round. It was presented to the school by the PTA, which had collected donations for playground equipment.
Staff photo
In September 1967, students’ motorcycles lined the parking lot at Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond on the first day of school.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
Staff photo
NL Published caption: Children romp at William Fox Elementary School before classes. The Christmas holidays ended today for pupils in the area
Ryan
08-31-1970 (cutline): Students wait for transfer buses at corner of Westover Hills Blvd. and Forest Hill Ave.
Staff photo
05-03-1979 (cutline): Pupils sit under an atop homemade wooden loft at Cary Elementary School.
Wallace Clark
08-30-1971 (cutline): Miss Susan R. McCandlish greets her fifth graders on their first day at Chimborazo School.
Staff photo
08-30-1971 (cutline): Mrs. Gayle Graham (right) calls roll in her fifth grade class at Lakeside Elementary School.
Staff photo
03-29-1971: Young student listeds to playback in reading class. The program was to be used the following fall for first graders in Richmond city schools.
Staff photo
04-18-1982 (cutline): Video equipment used in a visual literacy program, paid for by Title I in Richmond.
Staff photo
09-06-1989 (cutline): Thelma Smith, a former teacher who came to school yesterday to help, pinned bus numbers on pupils at Bellevue Elementary School.
Staff photo
09-03-1985 (cutline): Corey Green on bus, ready to head home after 1st day of school at John B. Cary School.
Bruce Parker
05-03-1979: John B. Cary Elementary School library.
Wallace Clark
06-16-1989 (cutline): Doing something--Patricia Lancaster, Boushall Middle School curriculum specialist, is surrounded by some of the pupils taking part in the "Becoming a Woman" program.
Alexa Welch
07-13-1979 (cutline): In Super Mint factory--Stephanie McIntosh, Becky Blum and Chris Minney (left to right) made Astonishments this week in the Superintendent's School for the Gifted.
Masaaki Okada
09-08-1972: Students cross street on Forest Hill Avenue aided by crossing guard.
Don Long
Amir Pishdad
Staff photo
Staff photo
10-02-1975 (cutline): Counselor Libby Hoffman uses pictures, recorded story to teach 'self worth.'
Masaaki Okada
05-14-1971 (cutline): Mr. J.C. Binford with his 11th grade American History Class. This was one of the largest classes at George Wythe.
In 1948, the Supreme Court, in McCollum v. Board of Education, struck down voluntary religious education classes in Champaign, Illinois, public schools, saying the program violated separation of church and state.