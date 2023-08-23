Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I began and ended my K-12 education in public schools. Sandwiched in between were eight years attending parochial schools.

Even as a youngster, I could see the difference, and it went beyond the white shirt, blue slacks and plaid tie that was my uniform. From the morning prayers to religious instruction to the nuns who taught me, it was an education steeped in Catholicism — subsidized by the tuition my parents were willing to pay.

Fast forward to today. Politically conservative parents in Virginia and elsewhere are vocal in their unhappiness with their public schools. You don’t have to drive far in these parts to spot a Tea Party license plate — presumably an anti-tax statement. Some of these same folks complain about elected officials ignoring the Constitution.

Which makes what’s happening in Oklahoma so confusing.

The Oklahoma school board that oversees all online charter schools voted in June to approve what would be the nation’s first taxpayer-supported religious school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School. The school would serve K-12 students throughout the state, free of charge.

It’s slated to open in 2024, though lawsuits challenging it may have something to say about that. But this 3-2 vote tracks in a nation whose political right is promoting white Christian nationalism in an increasingly multicultural and pluralistic nation. A nation where passages from the Constitution are cherrypicked and others — such as the Establishment Clause prohibiting the government from establishing a religion — are ignored. And where various Republican-led states — including Virginia — have enlisted Hillsdale College, a private Christian school in Michigan, to shape pubic school history lessons through its whitewashed “1776 Curriculum.”

“A religious school can’t be a public school, and a public school can’t be religious. These fundamental legal tenets have long protected both the integrity of our public-education system, which serves all students, and the right of private religious schools to indoctrinate students in accordance with a particular faith,” the American Civil Liberties Union said in a statement.

“In approving a Catholic public charter school, however, Oklahoma officials are not just blurring these lines separating church and state; they’re attempting to completely eviscerate them.”

Now before you get all indignant about “those radical socialists at the ACLU,” ask yourself how it’d go over if the same tax dollars were put toward public schools grounded in the tenets of Islam, Judaism, Santeria or Wicca?

I don’t think James Madison, the main author of the Establishment Clause, would co-sign any of this. After all, in America, we are free to practice the religion of our choice, or none at all.

This Catholic public charter school has made it clear that it expects students to hew to Catholic theology. According to The Oklahoman newspaper, Archdiocese officials “have been unequivocal that the school will promote the Catholic faith and operate according to church doctrine.” Would openly gay or transgender students and employees be welcome? “It’s too early to even say,” a board member said.

Americans United For Separation of Church and State said in a statement:

“State and federal law are clear: Charter schools are public schools that must be secular and open to all students. No public-school family should fear that their child will be required by charter schools to take theology classes or be expelled for failing to conform to religious doctrines. And the government should never force anyone to fund religious education.”

Establishing the nation’s first religious public charter school, it said, “is a sea change for American democracy.”

There’s a lot of that going around. American democracy, in fact, is on the verge of being swamped.

The religious right, and its outsized role in American politics, was born not out of opposition to abortion but animus toward U.S. government policy that stripped federal tax-exempt status from private schools that were racially discriminatory, most famously Bob Jones University.

Meanwhile, American jurisprudence is being shaped by the undue influence of theology. The conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court includes five Catholics and a sixth, Neil Gorsuch, who was raised Catholic. Add the liberal justice Sonia Sotomayor and that leaves six Catholic justices on the nine-member court, in a nation where Catholics make up less than a fifth of the population, according to the U.S. Religion Census.

The result is a majority that produced a ruling that prioritized the free speech rights of an evangelical web designer over LGBTQ+ protections — a ruling that, Sotomayor, in her dissent, said opened the door to similar exclusion of members of other protected classes. But you can bet that folks in Oklahoma are keenly aware of the court’s composition, and have concluded that they’ll have a friendly audience should this case land there.

“While religious indoctrination and practice has traditionally been prohibited from being part of public school curriculum, in recent years, the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled it is more likely to side with religious actors when it comes to questions of religious freedom,” Eden Heilman, legal director for the ACLU of Virginia, said in an email Tuesday.

“That has opened the door for conservative activists to push for more religious activities or programming in schools. But the fact of the matter is that no state-funded school should be overtly religious — and no taxpayer dollars should be siphoned away from the public schools that are required to serve all students.”

This taxpayer-supported Catholic school justifies the decades of skepticism about charter schools — an approach that has never been a panacea for what ails public education, even as it strips resources from it. It’s all part of a decades-long strategy to get taxpayers to fund exclusion, undermine public education and, as a friend put it, create “separate but equal 2.0” — a reference to the 1896 doctrine that codified discrimination until the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision overturned it.

We can’t rely on our current Supreme Court to save us this time around. This road to theocracy is paved with bad intentions.