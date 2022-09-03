Stacie Gordon and James Murphy column: Debt cancellation won't solve higher ed's core problem

By Stacie Gordon and James Murphy

President Joe Biden’s recent debt cancellation plan has set the country abuzz, spurring both strong positive and negative reactions.

For supporters, cancellation represents a first step in providing relief to a generation of students more heavily burdened by debt than their predecessors. For critics, it represents an act of federal overreach that is unfair to people who paid off their student loans already and, even more so, to those who never went to college. These debates will continue for many years to come as we wait to see what the effects of the Biden administration’s actions will be.

Whether they support or oppose student debt cancellation, both sides can agree on one point: It does not solve the core problem which led to the loan crisis. College has increasingly become inaccessible and unaffordable for too many Americans. We need to start fixing that problem, so higher education can once again become an engine for social mobility and economic growth.

That engine has stalled in Virginia. The state ranks 41st in the nation on its enrollment rate for students who are eligible for federal Pell Grants, which mainly go to students from households with incomes under $30,000.

Some of Virginia’s wealthiest public colleges and universities rank in the bottom ten in the nation when it comes to enrolling students from low-income households. At some of Virginia’s most prestigious public institutions, barely 1 in 10 students come from low-income households, and only a quarter of students come from low- and middle-income households.

On the other end of the spectrum, the majority of undergraduates enrolled at Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities are eligible for Pell Grants, and come from low- and middle-income families. But they have to take on larger debt loads than their peers at other institutions in the commonwealth.

Students at Norfolk State and Virginia State are taking out student loans at roughly three times the rate as students at the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary. And while a third of Virginia’s 18- to 24-year-old residents are Black or Hispanic, just three of the state’s public four-year institutions meet or exceed that proportion.

Under the current funding model for Virginia’s colleges and universities, the state has failed to appropriate funds in a manner that reflects and rewards institutions, like Old Dominion University and Radford University, that do the most to drive economic mobility in the commonwealth. George Mason University ranked second best in the state in a recent ranking of colleges and universities’ success in increasing economic mobility, but it receives the smallest amount of money per student of any four-year college.

Christopher Newport University ranked last but receives the fourth largest sum. Not one of the commonwealth’s four-year institutions placed in the top 20% among public colleges and universities for driving social mobility. Four Virginia universities placed in the bottom 20%.

Thankfully, the General Assembly already has taken the first steps toward addressing these funding and fairness issues. The Virginia Plan for Higher Education, released in 2021, commits the state to making college “equitable, affordable and transformative.”

State lawmakers backed up that commitment by investing a record $1 billion in new state funding for Virginia’s community colleges and universities over the biennium. Finally, this past July, the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia released a framework for a new funding formula.

It is more important than ever to get the funding model right. Funding for higher education needs to be more fairly distributed across our public colleges and universities. It needs to make college more affordable.

And it needs to incentivize educational and postgraduate outcomes that lead to greater upward social mobility for all students, regardless of their background.

That’s the best way to render any future debt cancellations unnecessary, so we never have to revisit this debate again.