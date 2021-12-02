Stephan Barker column: A compromise on the book ban debate

For me, that was the issue: Every time I walked into the library’s children’s book area, “Sex is a Funny Word” was on a book display, staring me in the face. When no one was looking, I would take the book off the display and return it to its call number location on the shelves. The next day, it would be back on the display shelf, greeting kids and their parents as they entered the children’s room. Someone in the library really wanted that book out front.

Profanity doesn’t play a part in all spheres of public life. People watch the evening news, read newspapers (including this one) and visit their doctor’s office without encountering the F-word. We may live in permissive times, but many library users still expect a certain level of civility when they visit their local branch. Librarians, on the other hand, are eager to appear relevant. Placing books with racy titles on display helps them shed their stodgy image and appear au courant.

A proposal for compromise: Don’t ban these books, but don’t promote them either. I did not violate anyone’s First Amendment rights when I suggested that “Go the F--- to Sleep” be taken off the front page of the library’s website, nor should I be taken to task for taking “Sex is a Funny Word” off a display and putting it in its regular place on the shelves. These materials should be part of the materials we offer to the public, not the focal point of the collection.