Stephanie Lynch column: Advancing health equity and overcoming COVID together

The impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have taught us many lessons. It is clear that the burden has been felt unequally throughout Richmond, highlighting persistent disparities in health care access and the need to reduce barriers to care in our own community.

Recently, I had the pleasure of joining a diverse group of community leaders and health care professionals for a virtual forum moderated by J.J. Minor, president of the Richmond branch of the NAACP, on the impact of COVID on health equity in the Richmond community. The open and necessary conversation included Dr. Chelsea Cosby Morgan, deputy director of comprehensive health at the Veterans Health Administration Office of Women’s Health, and Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia.

We discussed how the pandemic has had a disparate impact on Richmond’s communities of color, where COVID case burdens have been disproportionately high and vaccination rates notably lower. This has led to an increase in mortality for Black Americans due to COVID, even magnifying pre-existing racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. COVID poses an increased danger for pregnant women, while Black women are disproportionately exposed to the virus and already three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.