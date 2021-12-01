Stephanie Lynch column: Advancing health equity and overcoming COVID together

The impacts and implications of the COVID-19 pandemic have taught us many lessons. It is clear that the burden has been felt unequally throughout Richmond, highlighting persistent disparities in health care access and the need to reduce barriers to care in our own community.
Recently, I had the pleasure of joining a diverse group of community leaders and health care professionals for a virtual forum moderated by J.J. Minor, president of the Richmond branch of the NAACP, on the impact of COVID on health equity in the Richmond community. The open and necessary conversation included Dr. Chelsea Cosby Morgan, deputy director of comprehensive health at the Veterans Health Administration Office of Women’s Health, and Dr. Jake O’Shea, chief medical officer of HCA Virginia.
We discussed how the pandemic has had a disparate impact on Richmond’s communities of color, where COVID case burdens have been disproportionately high and vaccination rates notably lower. This has led to an increase in mortality for Black Americans due to COVID, even magnifying pre-existing racial disparities in maternal health outcomes. COVID poses an increased danger for pregnant women, while Black women are disproportionately exposed to the virus and already three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.
Our city was struggling with drastic racial and socioeconomic health disparities well before the pandemic hit. The Virginia Department of Health has the Richmond City Health District rated as “very low” on its Health Opportunity Index, meaning our residents face more barriers to living long, healthy lives. COVID exaggerated these disparities, as highlighted by the recently released VDH Health Equity dashboard — it shows that Black residents in Richmond are hospitalized with COVID at 4.3 times the rate of white residents.
To address some of these challenges, I am proud that City Council is utilizing $77.5 million in federal funds to build Richmond back better, $5 million of which will be allocated to a Health Equity Trust Fund to address underlying inequities in our city. Spearheaded by Council President Cynthia Newbille, the fund will engage in high-impact work combating COVID, increasing Richmond’s vaccination rate, improving maternal and infant health, and addressing the social determinants of health.
These funds will be put to use in communities hit hardest by COVID, ensuring the city’s economic recovery does not leave behind the most vulnerable among us. Unlike some other localities, Richmond has a diverse and robust hospital and health care ecosystem. We also are fortunate to have multiple hospital systems and health care partners that are focused on reaching our most at-risk community members — including our local health departments, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System, Bon Secours Health System and HCA Virginia.
Discussions involving health care professionals and local leaders are one tool in helping to combat misinformation and, most importantly, keep our city safe. That said, our health care partners have been stretched to their limits.
The vaccine is the only intervention that has proven to reduce hospitalizations and relieve the strain on our direct care workforce. I commended the mayor and the superintendent of Richmond Public Schools when they implemented vaccine mandates for city staff. The decision to receive the COVID vaccine is a personal one, but it’s a decision that impacts everyone in our community.
My own experience battling COVID while pregnant has inspired me to be vocal in encouraging pregnant women to get vaccinated. Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an urgent recommendation for pregnant women and those who have recently given birth to get vaccinated against COVID. It noted that 97% of pregnant women hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, and there is a 70% increased risk of death when a pregnant woman contracts COVID.
As the COVID crisis continues to disproportionately affect communities of color, we hope to avoid further exacerbating the gap in maternal health outcomes for Black women by increasing awareness.
Finally, it’s important to not forget our front-line health care workers, as they still are feeling the weight of this pandemic. To honor our local health care heroes and first responders for their courageous work, I am excited to join HCA Virginia for the launch of “Lights Up for Heroes” again this year, by pledging to keep my holiday lights up through Jan. 31, 2022.
I hope Richmond residents will join me by making their pledge when decorating for the holiday season. Let’s show our health care heroes they still have the support of their community.
Stephanie Lynch is a member of the Richmond City Council, representing the 5th District. Contact her at electstephanielynch@gmail.com or follow her on Twitter: @Stephanie4RVA