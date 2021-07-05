Stephen D. Haner column: Time to cut taxes

If Virginia ended the fiscal year June 30 with a general fund cash surplus of $2 billion, almost 10% of its annual budget, that means taxes are too high. Period. The debate for the 2021 political season should be how to cut taxes, and by how much.

The $2 billion projection surfaced in recent legislative meetings and departing state Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne did not dispute it. He and his staff have the best handle on state tax collections as they come in, and probably already know the final amount. It might not be announced until August.

The $2 billion represents tax collections beyond the initial estimates and only is part of the coming surplus. The other piece is cash not spent in the budget, and there always are programs that do not use 100% of their assigned funding.

The $2 billion or larger general fund surplus should not be confused with the flood of federal funding justified by COVID-19 that is washing across state and local governments and the private economy.

The General Assembly will be back in Richmond next month with billions of COVID-19-related dollars to allocate. The fate of the general fund surplus will be decided by the regular General Assembly session that begins in January.