Stephen Webber column: Could city planning be a solution to fighting climate change?

Increasing that ridership of a big city’s public transportation is just one important step, but the real problems of reducing carbon footprint come from areas where population density cannot be a solution. The rural towns of SOVA suffer from the car factor on an even greater scale than the city dwellers of NOVA. Losing access to a car while living in Shawsville might mean relying on relatives just to get groceries.

So how can we reduce the reliance on cars without penalizing Virginians for driving them? Rethinking zoning could be one way to reduce the divide between people and resources.

If we modernized zoning across Virginia, businesses wouldn’t be restricted to building in areas that are zoned so far away from people’s homes. This change heavily would influence the ability to create walkability and centralization.

Walkability and centralization are key factors in creating spaces for people to navigate without cars. I live in Blacksburg, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies, and soon to be developed through the 2047 Master Plan. The plan calls for the creation of Green Links that allow for greater walkability around campus. In addition, there will be the creation of a park-and-ride station using the local bus system.