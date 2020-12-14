Stephen Webber column: Could city planning be a solution to fighting climate change?

Most Virginians believe that a top-down government approach is the only way to address climate change; however, this notion overlooks the simple alterations at a local level that can have large impacts on reducing the effects of climate change.
Virginia is split between North and South — commonly referred to as NOVA and SOVA — large cities and rural areas, and red counties and blue counties, but across the board suffers from the same issue preventing climate action: city planning.
In large metro areas like Richmond and the Capital Beltway, life is built around access to transportation. Metro stops are the lifeblood for anyone who lives near Washington, D.C., but access often is overlooked to the net detriment of those on the lower portion of the city’s economic spectrum. When life is built around the car, a breakdown too costly to fix is the equivalent of losing a lung.
This is where Metro access and expansion has become so important. Many politicians have spoken about systems that turn people away from using cars, but forced incentives to get people out of their cars without providing the alternative will not work.
The expansion of the Metro system is a first step, but it is important to increase access by creating park-and-ride space. Setting up a Metro stop in a suburban area will not have great effect unless there is ample parking for commuters to leave their car when riding. A small change like the creation of a parking lot suddenly reduces the time commuters spend in cars emitting greenhouse gases.
Increasing that ridership of a big city’s public transportation is just one important step, but the real problems of reducing carbon footprint come from areas where population density cannot be a solution. The rural towns of SOVA suffer from the car factor on an even greater scale than the city dwellers of NOVA. Losing access to a car while living in Shawsville might mean relying on relatives just to get groceries.
So how can we reduce the reliance on cars without penalizing Virginians for driving them? Rethinking zoning could be one way to reduce the divide between people and resources.
If we modernized zoning across Virginia, businesses wouldn’t be restricted to building in areas that are zoned so far away from people’s homes. This change heavily would influence the ability to create walkability and centralization.
Walkability and centralization are key factors in creating spaces for people to navigate without cars. I live in Blacksburg, home of the Virginia Tech Hokies, and soon to be developed through the 2047 Master Plan. The plan calls for the creation of Green Links that allow for greater walkability around campus. In addition, there will be the creation of a park-and-ride station using the local bus system.
The problem with these solutions is that they start and end on the university campus. Students and staff who live in the surrounding area still must commute by car even if the master plan calls for the elimination of parking spaces as an incentive to get more foot traffic.
To top off the failures of city planning, to maintain the aesthetic of the town of Blacksburg, large businesses are prevented from opening. This means that if someone wants to purchase furniture, shower curtains or even a picture frame, they are forced to travel to the next town over.
Cities shouldn’t become giant strip malls. As James Howard Kunstler and the New Urbanists point out, when we send our soldiers overseas, they think back to the beautiful land they are fighting for and see a Walmart across from an Arby’s.
Yet, if we are to reduce the amount of carbon emissions like those produced from car commutes, 21st-century infrastructure is necessary to establish access to resources. We must prioritize infrastructure designed for people to bike and walk where they need to go.
By giving people the option to leave the car at home to go see a friend or allowing landlords the opportunity to lease out streetside apartments to businesses, we can incentivize less vehicle use without such extreme penalties. These types of solutions are vitally important in the bigger picture of fighting climate change.
Stephen Webber is a Virginia Tech graduate student studying public administration with focuses on public transportation systems and city planning. He is a member of the American Conservation Coalition. Contact him at: stephenwebber@vt.edu