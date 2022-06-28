Steve Atkinson column: Virginia's recreational fishing community deserves better

With the summer fishing season in full swing, Virginia’s coastal fishing economies have reason to cheer — or do they? With recent announcements of new or expanded businesses coming to Virginia, it is clear Gov. Glenn Youngkin is serious about his pledge to support small businesses.

Now, it is time to help the hundreds of small businesses that rely on recreational fishing in the Chesapeake Bay.

Over the past 15 years, fishermen have witnessed the decline and near collapse of our iconic striped bass fishery. These fish are the largest marine recreational fishery in the United States, contributing $382 million to the commonwealth's economy in 2009.

In recent years, this value has declined by well more than 50%, with a corresponding loss of jobs impacting charter boats, bait shops and the like. Gone are the big tournaments that drew thousands of people from all across the state, filling coastal marinas, hotels and restaurants during the fall season.

The striped bass population has struggled to recover — partly due to high fishing mortality (which is why anglers and fishing groups supported harvest reductions); and partly due to localized depletion from decades of industrial fishing of menhaden (a vital food source for striped bass and other species).

In fact, the latest science shows striped bass populations are directly tied to industrial menhaden fishing in the Atlantic Ocean. Menhaden reduction fishing contributed to a nearly 30% decline in striped bass numbers coast wide. More than 110 million pounds of menhaden are removed every year from the most important striped bass nursery on the East Coast — the Chesapeake Bay — by a single foreign-owned company called Omega Protein.

These inedible menhaden are reduced to fish meal and other byproducts, and often exported for animal feed. This industrial “reduction fishery” has been controversial for decades and is outlawed by every other East Coast state. This one company gets to harvest 75% of the entire East Coast menhaden quota in Virginia waters, leaving fewer and fewer fish for predators that rely on them — most notably striped bass but also other fish, mammals and sea birds.

Standard 4 of Section 28.2-203 of the Code of Virginia requires that “conservation and management measures shall not discriminate among user groups." Yet that is exactly what is happening, as industrial menhaden fishing has been given priority over recreational fishing groups and conservation interests.

Industrial menhaden fishing is undermining the recreational fishing economy and small businesses throughout the commonwealth, along with conservation efforts that anglers and boaters have been supporting in good faith for years. By allowing one company to catch one-third of its total quota from the bay versus the ocean (where operating costs are higher), Virginia in effect is subsidizing this fishery. What about the costs to the bay and its associated small businesses?

Youngkin clearly is a sporting advocate who sees the benefits of expanded access to public resources for users and for our state’s economy. Now, the governor should look to give anglers those same opportunities. Move industrial menhaden fishing out of the bay so the striped bass population can recover, and anglers and businesses alike can enjoy a rejuvenated ecosystem.

A coalition of organizations — including the Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association, the American Sportfishing Association, the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, the Marine Retailers Association of America, and the Coastal Conservation Association — has started a petition. It calls on the governor to move industrial reduction fishing out of the bay until science can show it is not causing harm.

Let’s give Virginia’s 320,000 saltwater anglers and our coastal economy something to cheer about.