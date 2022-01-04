Steve Brown column: Ban on single-use plastics goes too far

The beverage industry has changed drastically over the last 50 years. The industry migrated from heavy, expensive glass to plastic bottles. Glass would break, causing safety concerns for consumers, retailers and employees, plus the heavy weight of glass contributed to shipping and retail issues. The bottle cost dropped to the point where the old retail reuse process no longer was economically feasible. In 2012, we saw the end of the returnable glass soda bottles.
This change from glass to plastic has occurred with every type of beverage, including sodas, beer, milk, alcohol and, yes, water.
Thus, there has been a decrease in the “circular economy” (sustainability), which has increased litter and waste. The main sources of plastic debris found in the Chesapeake Bay and ocean are coming from urban and stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, littering, inadequate waste disposal and management, construction and illegal dumping. This leads to plastic leakage into rivers and the ocean.
In March, Gov. Ralph Northam issued Executive Order 77, which banned state-funded organizations (including colleges and universities) from using plastic water bottles. We applaud the governor’s intent, but just like former Gov. Tim Kaine’s similar executive order, it has not been fully implemented because it is not a workable order.
Some believe that simply eliminating plastic water bottles is the easy answer. Others do not want to do anything. We believe there are multiple workable solutions in between.
Policy solutions should consider the entire life cycle of products and their environmental impact. An accurate and complete environmental assessment of products would look at their total life cycle cost, including creating the product; transporting the product; reducing leakage and spoilage; and disposal, reuse or recycling.
The manufacturing community must be an active partner with the commonwealth to help create realistic and economically smart solutions that work for Virginians, as well as focusing on the environment. We welcome a robust discussion on the best ways to properly develop incentives to recycle and to evaluate all of the container options that are available to consumers.
The Virginia Bottle Bill Organization should be part of the discussion on energizing citizen participation. We support the Virginia Bottle Bill, but only under a citizen referendum. It has to have citizen support to work. We share the same goal: clean water and air that we can enjoy not only today, but with future generations as well.
Virginia Artesian is proud to call central Virginia home, and we have a long history of providing water to customers in the commonwealth and across the country. This history includes serving those in need when disaster strikes.
In recent years, our employees have responded when the commonwealth declared emergencies, sending desperately needed bottled water to Southwest Virginia following ice storms; Franklin County following flooding; the Northern Neck following tornadoes; New Kent following Hurricane Gaston and recently to Hopewell following utility failures.
Our company also has extended relief beyond the commonwealth, supplying bottled water to the victims of Hurricanes Sandy, Irma and Katrina. In fact, a year does not go by where we are not lending a neighborly helping hand to areas affected by natural disaster.
For almost 20 years, Virginia Artesian has bottled pristine artesian water. Over this period of growth, we also sought to do our part to help care for the environment.
We have been working with a firm in Red Oak, Iowa that has patents on compostable bottles and caps. We have not gotten a consistent seal on the product, but we look forward to the day we can bring it to market. In 2019, we launched both glass and aluminum bottles to help reduce the plastic waste. We are investing in solar energy, so our Hanover County bottling facility will be powered totally by such power. All pallets and cardboard that comes in the door is either repurposed in-house or shipped to a reuse program.
We support creating a circular economy and have our eyes on sustainability. We know our earth has limited resources and we all must focus on reducing waste while still giving consumers the best choices.
We have discussed these issues with the president of the Virginia Manufacturing Association, and he shared with us some smart, reasonable and workable solutions to address these issues. Government support and legislation is needed to start implementing the positive workable changes.
We are asking Virginia’s government to work with manufacturing businesses and other entities to develop long-term solutions that are workable for today’s consumers. This can lead to a cleaner environment and efficient use of resources for our children and grandchildren to enjoy for years to come.
Steve Brown is the founder and owner of Hanover County-based Virginia Artesian, a bottled water company serving clients throughout Virginia and across the country. Contact him at: (804) 779-7500