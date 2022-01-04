Steve Brown column: Ban on single-use plastics goes too far

In recent years, our employees have responded when the commonwealth declared emergencies, sending desperately needed bottled water to Southwest Virginia following ice storms; Franklin County following flooding; the Northern Neck following tornadoes; New Kent following Hurricane Gaston and recently to Hopewell following utility failures.

Our company also has extended relief beyond the commonwealth, supplying bottled water to the victims of Hurricanes Sandy, Irma and Katrina. In fact, a year does not go by where we are not lending a neighborly helping hand to areas affected by natural disaster.

For almost 20 years, Virginia Artesian has bottled pristine artesian water. Over this period of growth, we also sought to do our part to help care for the environment.

We have been working with a firm in Red Oak, Iowa that has patents on compostable bottles and caps. We have not gotten a consistent seal on the product, but we look forward to the day we can bring it to market. In 2019, we launched both glass and aluminum bottles to help reduce the plastic waste. We are investing in solar energy, so our Hanover County bottling facility will be powered totally by such power. All pallets and cardboard that comes in the door is either repurposed in-house or shipped to a reuse program.