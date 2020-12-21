Steve Descano column: The time is now to ban mandatory minimums

Thankfully, a more holistic, just and effective approach to criminal justice is within reach. In Fairfax County, our office recently announced that we no longer will rely on mandatory minimums in plea deals. We also have required prosecutors to seek alternative sentences to incarceration wherever possible because such diversion has proven effective at reducing the likelihood of a subsequent offense. Additionally, we have committed to forgo unilaterally charging youth as adults. Children are better served by the interventions that only are available to them in the juvenile system than they are by the lengthy incarceration that has become the primary tool of the adult system. Finally, we also announced that we will pursue pretrial agreements with defendants in appropriate cases that allow for their records to be cleared and hard time to be avoided upon achieving rehabilitative benchmarks.