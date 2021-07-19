Steve Markel column: Bon Secours must keep its commitment to Richmond

Since the death of George Floyd more than a year ago, our nation has been engaged in intense discussions about issues of racial equity and structural racism.

During that same period, in addition to the Westhampton School site, Bon Secours has invested significant new dollars in its health care operations located in predominantly white, affluent, suburban areas of Richmond, while it has ignored and failed to fund its commitments to Church Hill.

It is time for Bon Secours to fill its contractual and moral obligations to the citizens of Richmond — and for city leaders to hold Bon Secours accountable if it fails to do so.

Had Bon Secours completed its promised investments in a reasonable and timely manner, the Church Hill community already would be enjoying many millions of dollars in badly needed economic and health benefits.

This is a neighborhood that already suffers from the generational impact of consistent underinvestment in its public resources and infrastructure. The impact of this underinvestment is reflected in high poverty rates, in life expectancy rates that can be as much as 20 years shorter than in more affluent areas of Richmond, and in a host of other health, educational and financial challenges.