Steven J. Danish column: COVID-19's impact on youth mental health

As the number of COVID-19 illnesses and deaths are receding and its physical impact lessening, the other effects on the public are becoming more evident. The sharp rise in the level of unemployment, the loss of small businesses and the financial crises experienced by so many are incomprehensible.
Less well understood is the impact the pandemic has had on the mental health of citizens, especially children and adolescents. The fact that, for the most part, school has been taught virtually this year has significantly affected learning, but even more so, the normal development of our youth.
Students, like their parents, were confined to their homes. There was little or no play, sports, in-person religious services and person-to-person interaction other than what could take place by cellphones and computers.
Even before COVID-19, cellphones were a common form of communication by youth. But during the pandemic, the lack of face-to-face interactions was uncomfortable. The concerns that parents, child development specialists and medical professionals had feared about youth development became real during the pandemic.
What would be the changes socially and academically on these students? And now that prepandemic life is returning, what effect would these changes have on the mental health of children and adolescents?
The response of the medical- and psychological-oriented professionals is to increase the numbers of professionally trained individuals to respond to the mental health problems that these youth have experienced.
Consider the problem of depression. Medically oriented professionals treat depression as a mental health disorder characterized by persistently depressed mood for two or more weeks, loss of interest in activities, causing significant impairment in daily life, and thoughts of suicide.
On the other hand, depression often is described by the public as having low spirit and emotional ups and downs, or feeling despondent as a result of difficult or stressful experiences or events.
Medically oriented professionals consider problems of depression faced by children and adolescents to be a mental illness requiring a medical intervention to return to “normal.”
The public tends to view depression as being more temporary or situational, and having a behavioral base. Both perspectives of depression are serious, but what is seen as the appropriate response is quite different.
The “medical model” intervention proceeds through the following steps: identifying the illness, diagnosing its cause, prescribing a treatment and implementing the treatment (therapy) leading to a cure.
The “behavioral model” intervention proceeds through the following steps: identifying the experiences or events causing the problem, helping the individual identify how to overcome the problem, identifying a goal and teaching the skills to achieve the goal.
Notice the differences between the two models. In the “medical model,” one is assumed to have an illness or a disability, and is treated as a passive recipient. The provider is doing something to or for people rather than with them to help them return to normal.
In the “behavioral model,” the provider is collaboratively working with people to help them reach their goal. The first steps involve determining the problem and the barriers impeding goal attainment.
One of the few benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic is realizing the critical value of first responders. We are very aware of the critical role medical first responders have played during the pandemic.
But there also are many first responders who are community helpers such as teachers, coaches, clergy, peers, neighbors and friends. And rather than being just advice-givers, one of their major strengths is their ability to listen and develop rapport with the individuals whom they are helping.
Researchers who have studied the helping process have found that the most effective help often comes from these first responders.
I am not dismissing the value that mental health professionals can provide. However, the pandemic has reminded us of a valuable old source of help that exists in our communities, and as the effects of the pandemic recedes, we must reintegrate these helpers into the lives of our youth.
Many youth will be uncomfortable not feeling certain how to re-engage in their communities with both adults and other youth. The community helpers can play an important role.
Additionally, having both adults and youth understand that the physical and psychological injuries they might have are not who they are. What is critical is that they realize and understand what they have done to overcome these injuries and move their lives forward.
Steven J. Danish, Ph.D., is president of Life Skills Associates LLC, a professor emeritus of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University, a licensed psychologist in Virginia and has been a registered sport psychologist of the sports medicine division of the U.S. Olympic Committee. Contact him at: sdanish@vcu.edu