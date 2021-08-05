Steven J. Danish column: COVID-19's impact on youth mental health

Notice the differences between the two models. In the “medical model,” one is assumed to have an illness or a disability, and is treated as a passive recipient. The provider is doing something to or for people rather than with them to help them return to normal.

In the “behavioral model,” the provider is collaboratively working with people to help them reach their goal. The first steps involve determining the problem and the barriers impeding goal attainment.

One of the few benefits of the COVID-19 pandemic is realizing the critical value of first responders. We are very aware of the critical role medical first responders have played during the pandemic.

But there also are many first responders who are community helpers such as teachers, coaches, clergy, peers, neighbors and friends. And rather than being just advice-givers, one of their major strengths is their ability to listen and develop rapport with the individuals whom they are helping.

Researchers who have studied the helping process have found that the most effective help often comes from these first responders.