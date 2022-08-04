Surinder Singh Sachdeva column: Advocating for a safer, more inclusive society

Sikh Americans maintain articles of faith, some including turbans and unshorn hair, to show their devotion to God. These visible markers are meant to clearly show who we are and what we believe to the outside world — the idea being that if you ever are in trouble, look into a crowd and you will easily see a Sikh to ask for help.

Unfortunately, visible articles of faith also can be magnets for the suspicion, fear and even hate of others. Such has been the case for some Sikhs in the United States for years: It began almost as soon as we entered the country in the early 1900s; it got worse after a wave of backlash following the 9/11 attacks; and it arguably came to its most violent point 10 years ago in Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

On Aug. 5, 2012, the deadliest attack against Sikhs in U.S. history occurred in Oak Creek. A white supremacist attacked the local gurdwara, or Sikh house of worship, on a Sunday morning.

He ultimately killed seven people, injured others (including a responding police officer), and left not only families without their loved ones in the immediate community but also Sikhs across the nation wondering how they could feel safe moving forward.

Sikhs are not the only ones to have experienced this pain, of course. The same racism, xenophobia and antisemitism that likely underpinned the Oak Creek shooter’s white supremacist beliefs has harmed Black Americans in Charleston, S.C., and Buffalo, N.Y.; Jewish Americans in Pittsburgh; Latino Americans in El Paso, Texas; and countless others in too many of our cities.

For the sake of all of us, to stop the tragedies that have not yet unfolded, it is time for us to take action. Congress has the power to act now by passing three important bills.

The first is the Justice for Victims of Hate Crimes Act, which would empower the U.S. Department of Justice to get involved in more individual hate crime cases.

The second is the Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act, which would provide more funding for houses of worship (including gurdwaras) that want to reinforce their buildings, install surveillance equipment and take other measures to stay safe.

The third is the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which would make sure the federal government regularly is assessing and allocating resources to combat white supremacist groups and other racially-motivated extremist organizations — all of which have proven to be our greatest threat over the past decade.

In addition to action at the federal level, we also must recognize the work to be done closer to home. Virginia currently is updating its social studies standards, which will determine what children in public schools throughout the commonwealth learn in their classrooms.

All of our children deserve to see themselves and their history reflected in their studies. They should learn about a wide range of races, faiths and cultures to be prepared to succeed in our diverse country.

Ultimately, no matter what we experience, Sikhs will continue to live without fear and without hate in this country. We will maintain our articles of faith because we know it is our duty to help others. But on this solemn occasion, we recognize that one way to do so is to advocate for a safer and more inclusive society for all.