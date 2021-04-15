Susan Patrick column: Rethinking what's normal in meeting this moment in K-12 education

The time is ripe to reimagine education as a lifelong learning ecosystem, one that would place every learner on a personalized path to graduation and guarantee access to a meaningful, chosen career that will build social and economic capital over the course of their lives. This is the true purpose — and promise — of public education. Today’s one-size-fits-all K-12 system, however, was not built for this. It was designed with efficiency for the adults in the system in mind rather than the children, and it’s not the right tool for the task of supporting learners to succeed in a modern world. We can fix this.

The pandemic has taught us that we can do hard things, with the right doses of will and resolve. We now have enough of both to effect true transformation. Transformation toward an equitable future for all requires innovation and changes in the structures and pedagogy that undergird K-12 education, along with the requisite policy and public engagement to produce lasting, scalable change.

We can begin by taking lessons from policies on seat time, competency-based pathways, and shifting cultures and mindsets about what’s possible for redesigning school.