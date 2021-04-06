Susan T. Gooden column: Celebrating excellence in Virginia government

Each year, Health Brigade (formerly the Fan Free Clinic) delivers health services to more than 10,000 people in Richmond and 22 surrounding counties in a caring and nonjudgmental environment. We salute Executive Director Karen Legato, along with the staff and volunteers, for their outstanding commitment to serving the least served, and improving the health and quality of community life.

Helping all Virginians attain quality, affordable housing has been the mission of Virginia Housing since 1972. Executive Director Susan Dewey, the agency and its partners are being recognized for their innovative and successful public-private partnerships with the greater housing community. This work has delivered a measurable improvement in public service, resulting in lower cost, improved quality and greater efficiency for citizens.

The Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has 5,000 youth under supervision with more than 90% of those youth being supervised in their communities. Under the leadership of director Valerie Boykin, there have been dramatic gains in positive outcomes for the youth and families served by DJJ, including a reduction in the number of youth incarcerated in state correctional centers and education and treatment gains for youth.