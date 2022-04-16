Susan T. Gooden column: Showcasing the 'excellence' in Virginia government

A longstanding tradition at the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards recognize Virginians for their efforts to make positive impacts for the Richmond area and our communities throughout the commonwealth. We’re proud to celebrate the individuals and organizations who contribute to the well-being from which we collectively benefit.

As a top-ranked graduate school of public affairs, cultivating and recognizing public servants is a cornerstone of our mission. This continuing effort is especially significant after emerging from two years of virtual awards ceremonies necessitated by the pandemic.

We’re thrilled to host our award recipients in person at noon on Tuesday, April 26 at the Richmond Marriott. I hope you’ll join me for this one-of-a-kind event.

Each year, the Excellence in Virginia Government Awards also support scholarships for two students, which are funded solely through philanthropic contributions. Creating opportunities for our students is key to preparing a new generation for success as public servants.

These awards were inspired by our school’s namesake, L. Douglas Wilder — the 66th governor of Virginia and the first elected African American governor in the United States. As a trailblazer with seven decades of public service, Wilder continues to inspire our students as a distinguished professor at the Wilder School.

In the spirit of Wilder’s commitment to transformational leadership, the 2022 EVGA recipients serve as exemplary models for their communities.

Fighting sickle cell has been a lifelong passion for Florence Neal Cooper Smith. Approximately 100,000 Americans suffer from this inherited disease, which distorts the shape of red blood cells and blocks blood flow. The disease disproportionately affects African Americans, who make up 90% of cases in the United States.

Cooper Smith co-founded the Virginia Sickle Cell Awareness Program and partnered with Wilder to pass legislation for insurance companies to provide coverage for sickle cell, as well as requiring all babies in Virginia to be tested for the disease. At age 90, Cooper Smith continues to raise awareness and funding to combat sickle cell.

Vaccinating people against COVID-19 has helped Sacred Heart Center of Richmond save lives and build health resilience in Latino communities. Led by Executive Director Tanya Gonzalez, a Wilder School graduate, Sacred Heart Center has helped raise Latino vaccination rates to the highest levels of any population in Richmond. Through grassroots education and vaccine clinics, Sacred Heart Center mobilized to reverse the disproportionate hospitalizations and deaths that affected Latino groups at the onset of COVID-19.

Equipping students with the skills to prepare for high school is paramount for upward mobility and career success. The All Saints Catholic School of Richmond, which serves around 200 pre-K to eighth grade students, is recognized for boasting a 100% high school graduation rate. Through development of leadership skills, All Saints Catholic School’s student body emerges ready to take on adult life upon graduation.

Preserving and interpreting the role history played in the evolution of civil rights is no small task. For the Moton Museum of Farmville, recognizing and learning from the past is a core mission. Formerly Robert Russa Moton High School, the Moton Museum is a National Historic Landmark, focused on creating a dialogue to explore the development of public education and the historic transition from segregation to integration.

Fostering positive community relationships is vital for effective public safety for law enforcement. Danville Police Department Chief Scott Booth recognized the importance of this connection when he began his role in 2018 and since has seen decreased crime levels. Since then, Booth has developed educational programs that promote office and citizen education, relationships and trust among the Danville community.

Providing reliable access to high-speed internet in rural Virginia communities is key for participation in a digitally connected society. Grayson County with Appalachian Power and GigaBeam Networks has played a pivotal role in connecting residents across underserved areas. A pilot program is developing a network infrastructure of nearly 150 miles of fiber-optic cables, with an additional 100 miles planned.

With more than 51 years of service experience at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, Betty Mattice is an expert at keeping operations and processes running smoothly. As the agency’s information technology manager, she manages a help desk staff and often has to respond to emergencies outside of normal business hours. Mattice even keeps a cot in her office to be readily available when the unexpected happens.

It is our privilege to recognize and honor the 2022 Excellence in Virginia Government Awards recipients for the extraordinary contributions they make to public service. We invite you to join us.

For more information about the award recipients and to register for the April 26 ceremony, visit: https://bit.ly/evga2022