Suzanne Jenkins column: Teachers are working

I cannot say this strongly enough: Teachers. Are. Working. Teachers have been working hard for years. We were working hard during the spring when families were able to experience some of the joys and pains of teaching.

The past seven weeks of this school year have been some of the most innovative and exciting educational work I’ve ever done. But developing lessons that engage and inspire takes time, and to have members of our community and even a member of our school board insinuate that the work doesn’t count because it is not happening in a school building is hurtful and inaccurate.

For those of you who doubt the work teachers are doing, I encourage you to apply to become a substitute teacher, especially during this time of virtual learning. Experience the day-to-day interactions of a teacher and his or her class.

At the end of your day, I’m sure your body will tell you it was a hard day’s work. When our buildings reopen, the need for substitutes will be greater than ever before. Come spend a day in the classroom and experience the hard work that teachers will be doing to not only educate students, but keep them safe by enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing and the constant cleaning that will be necessary to resume face-to-face education during a global pandemic.

These are extraordinary times and through this crisis (and every other crisis there has been), teachers are teaching, building relationships and caring for the most precious people in your world — your children. Please do not doubt our dedication and hard work. There is a reason you entrust your children to us.