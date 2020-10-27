Suzanne Jenkins column: Teachers are working

“We shouldn’t be paying teachers if I’m teaching my kids.” “I should be paid their salary.” “If they don’t want to go into the building, they shouldn’t get paid.”
I saw social media comments such as these after Henrico County Public Schools announced the plan for virtual instruction. I’ve been an educator for 23 years, and I’ve heard many misconceptions about our schedules, mostly comments regarding how nice it must be to have summers “off.”
Many teachers have accepted that ours is a profession that does not consistently receive the respect that it deserves but also leads to great emotional rewards. That is why I continue to teach. However, the statement from a Henrico County School Board representative at the Oct. 22 work session, “You are essential, and these are times when essential workers have to work,” was a gut punch.
Anyone who ever has been or loved an educator knows the tasks we are required to complete far exceed our contract hours. My specific job duties include but are not limited to lesson planning/materials preparation, data collection/analysis, report writing, consulting with colleagues, parent contacts, grading, facilitation of Individualized Education Program (IEP) team/eligibility meetings, preparation/filing of documentation for these meetings, participation in schoolwide events (i.e., Fall Festival, Drive Thru Learning Bag Pickup), preparation of remediation/enrichment materials, modification of individual student materials as mandated by their IEPs, IT support for students/families and most importantly, teaching my students.
All this simply cannot be accomplished in the contracted school day.
Teachers spend countless hours preparing the lessons and materials to teach students dynamic, engaging and cohesive lessons. Teachers spend countless hours after the lessons are taught to verify our students understand and have mastered the content.
Teachers spend countless hours building relationships with our students and their families. Some of these tasks are completed during the instructional day, but the vast majority happen outside our contractual hours.
Data is important, and I’ve been collecting the data of the extra time I spend to complete my job duties. My countless extra hours have been counted. In the first six weeks of the 2019-20 school year, I worked 2,870 minutes (about one additional 40-hour work week) outside my contract hours.
During the first six weeks of the 2020-21 school year, I worked 7,550 minutes (about three additional 40-hour work weeks) outside my contract hours.
This summer, I completed 54 hours of documented professional development to prepare to teach my exceptional education students virtually, and this does not include the time I spent scouring the internet for resources, consulting with my colleagues and reviewing my specific students’ files to make sure I am meeting their unique educational needs. I have been working and preparing for this school year since June 15.
I cannot say this strongly enough: Teachers. Are. Working. Teachers have been working hard for years. We were working hard during the spring when families were able to experience some of the joys and pains of teaching.
The past seven weeks of this school year have been some of the most innovative and exciting educational work I’ve ever done. But developing lessons that engage and inspire takes time, and to have members of our community and even a member of our school board insinuate that the work doesn’t count because it is not happening in a school building is hurtful and inaccurate.
For those of you who doubt the work teachers are doing, I encourage you to apply to become a substitute teacher, especially during this time of virtual learning. Experience the day-to-day interactions of a teacher and his or her class.
At the end of your day, I’m sure your body will tell you it was a hard day’s work. When our buildings reopen, the need for substitutes will be greater than ever before. Come spend a day in the classroom and experience the hard work that teachers will be doing to not only educate students, but keep them safe by enforcing social distancing, mask-wearing and the constant cleaning that will be necessary to resume face-to-face education during a global pandemic.
These are extraordinary times and through this crisis (and every other crisis there has been), teachers are teaching, building relationships and caring for the most precious people in your world — your children. Please do not doubt our dedication and hard work. There is a reason you entrust your children to us.
Suzanne Jenkins of Varina is an exceptional education teacher with Henrico County Public Schools and is the mother of two Henrico students. Contact her at: jenkins.suzanne16@gmail.com