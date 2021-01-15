Suzanne Munson column: Celebrating Virginia's role in Religious Freedom Day on Jan. 16

“Religion is like a pair of shoes. Find one that fits you, but don’t make me wear your shoes,” George Carlin once observed — advice worth noting as America observes National Religious Freedom Day on Jan. 16.
Virginia’s seminal role in passing one of the most important human rights reforms in history shouldn’t be overlooked. State legislators approved the nation’s first religious liberty law in Richmond on Jan. 16, 1786. It officially was incorporated five years later in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.
Yet, the right that we now take for granted was hard to come by. Influential members of the Old Guard opposed the bill, believing that Virginians surely would slide into hellishness without an official state religion — theirs.
Since its beginning as an English colony in 1607, Virginia had incorporated the Church of England, Anglican, into its political and social fabric. Initially, Catholics were not allowed on Virginia’s shores, following years of religious wars in England, often involving grisly torture.
A king or queen, whether Protestant or Catholic, wielded enormous power over those receiving royal favors of land and influence. In the early 1600s, Catholics were out of favor in England and Virginia, where valuable land grants were being conferred.
Baptists, Presbyterians and other breakaway Protestant sects also faced discrimination. Virginia laws ordered peace-loving Quakers imprisoned until they disavowed their faith, specifying death upon the third refusal to recant.
In 1705, the Virginia House of Burgesses imposed strong penalties on anyone who denied basic tenets of the Anglican creed. Nonconformers were barred from office or employment in church, civil or military positions, the ability to sue, and the ability to “take any gift or legacy, to be guardian, executor or administrator.”
Violators could be jailed for three years without bail, and fathers could lose custody of their children. Nonbelievers and believers alike were taxed to support Anglican churches and clergy, usually in tobacco assessments. Support was mandatory. The colony’s General Assembly set ministers’ salaries and established new parishes. Members of dissenting groups couldn’t be married by their own preachers, only by an Anglican minister, whom they were forced to pay.
Religious discrimination laws still were on Virginia’s books when, a year after independence was declared, legislators in 1777 appointed a five-member committee to replace and revise the former colony’s outdated legal code. Through attrition, the committee became a team of two — Thomas Jefferson and his mentor, learned attorney and senior statesman George Wythe.
The proposed statute for religious freedom was one of 126 new and revised laws that Wythe and Jefferson presented together to the Virginia legislature in 1779, after two years of diligent work. While the younger Jefferson wrote the final draft of the bill in beautiful prose, and claimed full credit for it on his tombstone, this was the work of a team, not one individual. Wythe’s mind clearly was behind it.
Wythe had more skin in the game. His ancestors, not Jefferson’s, had been punished for their faith, Quaker. Credit also is due to George Mason, who established a strong argument for religious tolerance in Virginia’s Declaration of Rights in 1776.
The new religious freedom bill proposed in 1779 languished without further action for five years until after America won its independence. Some of the Revolution’s best soldiers and patriots had come from the ranks of Presbyterian, Baptist and other nonestablishment faiths. Many were incensed to have fought for their political freedom from a foreign power only to find that domestic powers denied their precious religious freedom.
Things came to a head in January 1786 during a volatile session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond. Conservative, old-line Virginians denounced the proposed statute as “anti-Christian” and its advocates as “godless,” as the bill also paved the way for Jews, Muslims and other groups to practice their religions, and effectively placed a wall between church and state. Eventually, legislators passed the law, and James Madison saw it incorporated into the Constitution’s First Amendment, to become a bedrock American value.
Out of our hard-fought history are lessons for today, as some wish to impose their religious views on others via legislation. There were good reasons to place a wall between church and state during the enlightened days of our Founding Fathers. These reasons hold true now.
Suzanne Munson is author of the George Wythe biography, “Jefferson’s Godfather: The Man Behind the Man,” and lectures frequently on the Wythe-Jefferson legacy. Contact her at: suzmunson01@gmail.com