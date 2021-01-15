Suzanne Munson column: Celebrating Virginia's role in Religious Freedom Day on Jan. 16

Wythe had more skin in the game. His ancestors, not Jefferson’s, had been punished for their faith, Quaker. Credit also is due to George Mason, who established a strong argument for religious tolerance in Virginia’s Declaration of Rights in 1776.

The new religious freedom bill proposed in 1779 languished without further action for five years until after America won its independence. Some of the Revolution’s best soldiers and patriots had come from the ranks of Presbyterian, Baptist and other nonestablishment faiths. Many were incensed to have fought for their political freedom from a foreign power only to find that domestic powers denied their precious religious freedom.

Things came to a head in January 1786 during a volatile session of the Virginia General Assembly in Richmond. Conservative, old-line Virginians denounced the proposed statute as “anti-Christian” and its advocates as “godless,” as the bill also paved the way for Jews, Muslims and other groups to practice their religions, and effectively placed a wall between church and state. Eventually, legislators passed the law, and James Madison saw it incorporated into the Constitution’s First Amendment, to become a bedrock American value.

Out of our hard-fought history are lessons for today, as some wish to impose their religious views on others via legislation. There were good reasons to place a wall between church and state during the enlightened days of our Founding Fathers. These reasons hold true now.