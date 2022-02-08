Suzanne Munson column: Honoring Richmond’s best history

At some point this year, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will announce a commission to begin the re-imagining of Monument Avenue, sans Confederate statues. Much conversation will ensue about what should fill these spaces: More statues of individuals? Modern works of art? Or perhaps a larger vision?

Many who regret the dismantling of Civil War figures say these monuments are part of history — that it is wrong to remove historic markers from their historic places.

But history is a multifaceted story. Every place of consequence can have flawed as well as positive history.Berlin, for example, served as Nazi headquarters for one of the world’s most notorious regimes. Yet, it also has been home to countless musicians, scientists, authors, theologians and statespeople who have made the world a better place.

Richmond likewise has had a stellar as well as regrettable past. This city was the birthplace of America’s first religious freedom law, one of the greatest reforms in human history. The future success of the United States Constitution was assured here during Virginia’s ratifying convention, with the promise of a Bill of Rights, written by Virginia Founding Fathers. Patrick Henry called America to independence with his “Give me liberty or give me death” address at Historic St. John’s Church. A constitutional convention here launched Virginia’s first statewide system of free public schools.

On the other hand, Richmond served as the second largest slave market in America, second only to New Orleans. An estimated 350,000 men, women and children were bought and sold here, in 40 auction houses in Shockoe Bottom, in sales that frequently divided families.

Almost the entire wealth of this area was dependent on slavery, in the growing and manufacture of tobacco, and in the large-scale breeding of slaves as cash crops, as one would breed cattle and horses for sale on the market. Bankers, lawyers, lenders and auctioneers were intimately involved in the system: in the exchange of money, and in contracts, bankruptcies and wills, often dealing with the disposition of slaves.

Most pre-Civil War buildings in the city, including churches, were constructed with slave labor. Richmond was deeply invested in the business. The city served as the capital of the Confederacy, and a reading of the Confederate Constitution discloses that it explicitly supported slavery and banned any member state from making it illegal. “States’ rights” specified the right of states to maintain the institution, laying groundwork for armed conflict between North and South as antislavery movements grew above the Mason-Dixon Line and in new territories, threatening the profitable trade.

In the future, it would seem that we could honor Richmond’s best history, and there is plenty of that to be highlighted. In a future plan for Monument Avenue, one can imagine beautiful spaces devoted to the ideals of freedom and democracy. Statues to individuals and modern works of art should be avoided, as these always are controversial.

We can picture grand fountains in scenic spaces that present the inspired words of Virginia’s Founding Fathers and historic civil rights leaders. Each space would be devoted to an important ideal or freedom. A few examples include:

Religious freedom: The Virginia legislature, meeting in Richmond in 1786, passed America’s first law granting religious freedom on Jan. 16, now known as National Religious Freedom Day. Five years later, religious liberty was embedded in the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Written in the eloquent words of Thomas Jefferson, the renowned work was a collaboration between Jefferson and senior statesman George Wythe during their revision of Virginia’s legal code between 1777 and 1779.

Civil Rights: Richmond has been a center for notable civil rights movements and leaders. A beautiful space would honor their finest messages in the quest for fairness and full citizenship. Speeches and successful legal briefs contain some excellent material.

Democracy: Virginia Founding Fathers laid the framework for America’s great democratic republic, including Jefferson (author of the Declaration of Independence), James Madison (father of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights) George Mason (author of Virginia’s Declaration of Rights), George Washington (hero of the American Revolution and first president of the United States), Wythe (educator of America’s early leaders) and other worthy individuals we could name. The words of these trailblazers transcend their time and place.

Women’s Suffrage: Many Richmond advocates marched at the forefront of the movement to grant voting rights to women, facing enormous opposition. Area leaders included Lila Meade Valentine, Adele Clark and Ellen Glasgow. History notes the dates that Black Virginians and Native Americans also were enfranchised. A special space could immortalize the principles of all who worked for a more inclusive democratic republic.

Taxpayer dollars need not be expended in the effort. A blue-ribbon committee could enlist funds from individuals and groups interested in presenting the finest ideals of our leaders for a better society and government. One can think of dozens of patriotic organizations, companies and philanthropic individuals who would be happy to contribute, if asked.

Now, all we need is a plan.

