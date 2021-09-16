Suzanne Munson column: On Constitution Day, remembering Virginia's crucial voice

As America observes Constitution Day on Sept. 17, few realize how close this founding document came to failure during its ratification rounds. It is important to note Virginia’s notable role in propelling the Constitution to unanimous approval by the states.
In June 1788, “anti-rats” and “pro-rats” descended upon Richmond to duke it out during Virginia’s ratifying convention. The vote was critical: Virginia was the nation’s recognized thought leader.
All eyes were on the Old Dominion — America’s largest, richest and most influential state at the time. As home to some of America’s most important figures — Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Mason and Wythe — if Virginia failed to ratify, the crucial document binding the former colonies together as the United States of America might have lost legitimacy in the eyes of the young nation.
Temperatures were as hot as the debate in the Richmond Theatre building, which served as a temporary state capitol. Standing at the crest of Broad Street overlooking Church Hill, the tinderbox wooden structure would be the scene of a disastrous fire two decades later that would kill 72 of Richmond’s leading citizens. In the early summer of 1788, delegates sweated abundantly in their close-fitting formal shirts and jackets.
Virginia had been slow to ratify. Among the 13 states, it would be the 10th to confirm. Leaders in New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island were watching before casting their votes. At the onset of the Richmond convention, delegates were evenly divided regarding ratification — 84 opposed to 84 in favor.
Powerful states-rights forces lined up against Virginia’s ratification, led by Patrick Henry. He took the floor for hours at a time, attempting to sway indecisive voters with urgent oratory that previewed the modern political filibuster. As large as some European nations, Virginia prized its independence and feared an overreaching national government. Henry summed up his views on the ratifying argument: “I smelt a rat.”
James Madison, known as the Father of the Constitution, argued eloquently on the Constitution’s behalf. But at age 37, he was among the younger Founding Fathers. It took the authority of senior statesman George Wythe, nearing 62, to sway the crowd in the final round. He had written the rules for the national Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia the year before and perhaps was America’s most respected authority on government, ancient and modern.
Oscar Shewmake, former dean of the William & Mary Law School, founded by Wythe, described his contribution: “But for Wythe’s services in the Convention of 1788, Virginia would not have ratified the Constitution of the United States as it stood. ... The entire course of American history may have been materially changed.”
Wythe hadn’t originally been on the slate for election to Virginia’s convention from his Williamsburg-Yorktown area. His friends and fellow Federalists — Judge Joseph Prentis and Gen. Thomas Nelson, a hero of the Revolution — were scheduled to stand for the local election. Discussion ensued just before balloting, and voters agreed that only very senior statesmen should be entrusted to the job. The stakes were too high.
Nelson and Prentis agreed, and the crowd moved from Yorktown to Williamsburg to knock on Wythe’s door to ask him to represent them. Still grieving the loss of his wife the year before, Wythe had become depressed and somewhat isolated. Moved by the group’s acclamation, he agreed to serve, with tears in his eyes.
In Richmond, after days of dispute, all attention turned to elder statesman Wythe, recognized for his leadership as member of the Continental Congress, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, influential judge, and America’s first and only professor of law at the time. He had signed the Declaration of Independence with the high hope of a strong nation, a future leader among nations.
As chairman of the Committee of the Whole, Wythe had presided over Virginia’s acrimonious debate for more than three weeks. Wearied by arguments, he stepped down from his chair to address the assembly, his voice shaking with emotion.
He reminded delegates that the country’s current Articles of Confederation were weak, that the new Constitution provided a way forward and that it certainly would be strengthened with the promise of a future Bill of Rights as the first 10 amendments. He then called for a vote.
By a narrow margin of 89-79, with support from some of Wythe’s former law students, the decision to ratify prevailed on June 25. New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island followed the Old Dominion’s lead, making ratification unanimous among the United States of America. Two of the decisions in favor were exceedingly narrow: New York by only three votes and Rhode Island by only two.
The Constitution became America’s official governing document in 1789. It has survived as the world’s oldest written constitution.
Suzanne Munson is author of the George Wythe biography "Jefferson's Godfather: The Man Behind the Man". She lectures frequently on the Wythe-Jefferson legacy.