Suzanne Munson column: On Constitution Day, remembering Virginia's crucial voice

Nelson and Prentis agreed, and the crowd moved from Yorktown to Williamsburg to knock on Wythe’s door to ask him to represent them. Still grieving the loss of his wife the year before, Wythe had become depressed and somewhat isolated. Moved by the group’s acclamation, he agreed to serve, with tears in his eyes.

In Richmond, after days of dispute, all attention turned to elder statesman Wythe, recognized for his leadership as member of the Continental Congress, speaker of the Virginia House of Delegates, influential judge, and America’s first and only professor of law at the time. He had signed the Declaration of Independence with the high hope of a strong nation, a future leader among nations.

As chairman of the Committee of the Whole, Wythe had presided over Virginia’s acrimonious debate for more than three weeks. Wearied by arguments, he stepped down from his chair to address the assembly, his voice shaking with emotion.

He reminded delegates that the country’s current Articles of Confederation were weak, that the new Constitution provided a way forward and that it certainly would be strengthened with the promise of a future Bill of Rights as the first 10 amendments. He then called for a vote.