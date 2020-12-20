Taikein Cooper, Jesús Gerena, Valaryee Mitchell and Tyonka Perkins Rimawi column: Guaranteed income supports working families and the economy

In Jackson, Miss., Black mothers earning low income who received $1,000 per month for 18 months increased their educational attainment (from 63% to 85%); collectively paid off more than $10,000 in predatory debt; now pay all of their bills without additional support (from 37% to 80%); and now regularly cook and enjoy meals at home with their families (from 32% to 75%). All of the mothers also report feeling hopeful about their future in five years.

Families in the Richmond region deserve the same opportunities to thrive. This initiative is as much about supporting them as it is about providing the data necessary to affect policy change that will create a safety net that works better for all families. Prevention always is cheaper than intervention. Let us get to the root of the issue, and adopt new strategies and practices that are informed by what people need and are proven to be transformational. Let us trust that individuals, families and communities know their needs best and harness their dignity and freedom to pursue them.