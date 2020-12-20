Taikein Cooper, Jesús Gerena, Valaryee Mitchell and Tyonka Perkins Rimawi column: Guaranteed income supports working families and the economy

By Taikein Cooper, Jesús Gerena, Valaryee Mitchell and Tyonka Perkins Rimawi
How many times can we say that 2020 has been a year unlike any other? We remain fearful of the pandemic. Uneasiness about a bleak economic outlook due to declining employment and consumer spending persists. Many of our neighbors have been left wondering if they can put food on the table or if they will have a place to live.
Imagine if none of us had to worry about our hunger, homeless or recessions because we were guaranteed a minimum income? When millions of Americans suddenly were thrust into poverty at the onset of the pandemic, many more families and children were vulnerable to conditions we typically only associate with low income. In other words, the pandemic reinforced that these issues only are symptoms of the real disease — poverty.
Now is the time to challenge our status quo and reimagine what is possible for individuals, families and communities. The city of Richmond and the Robins Foundation partnered to launch Richmond Resilience Initiative (RRI), a guaranteed income pilot that recently received a generous $500,000 donation to expand. Today, we announce the RRI Economic Security Task Force, which will engage in learning about the impact and return on investment of guaranteed income; changing perceptions and perspectives about individuals living in poverty; and lifting up opportunities for policy change that ensure a reliable safety net and sustained, strength-based investment in families. RRI research, implementation and evaluation partners also include Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, Family Independence Initiative, the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Richmond, Virginia Excels, and the Center for Guaranteed Income Research with the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Policy and Practice. We invite our regional and state philanthropic, civic, human service and other partners to join us and put resources toward expanding this initiative.
RRI recipients will be program participants with Richmond’s Office of Community Wealth Building who are working and have children, some of whom have lost all of their safety net supports despite not earning a living wage because of the “cliff effect.” This happens when individuals earning low income are penalized by sudden and unexpected losses of crucial public benefits simply because they advanced in their careers or education and no longer meet the minimum threshold for support. Typically, the benefits lost total more than the new wage or salary from career advancement.
No one wants or chooses to live in poverty. The reality is people are making rational decisions not to pursue career or educational advancement because of an irrational system that penalizes them for trying to move ahead. We must reject this deficit-based approach by revolutionizing and supplementing the social safety net in a way that recognizes the inherent dignity and limitless capacity of all individuals and families.
This is urgent. The next 18 months are critical to stabilizing both families and the economy, and evidence demonstrates cash supports do both. Multiple research studies, federal programs and pilot programs demonstrate the positive effect of cash supports on education and health outcomes with negligible effects on the labor market.
Annual earned income tax credit payments are considered one of the most effective tools for reducing economic hardship, particularly for children, while incentivizing work and boosting future earnings of both parents and children. One-time CARES Act cash payments effectively reduced the poverty rate and kept the economy afloat at the onset of the pandemic.
In Jackson, Miss., Black mothers earning low income who received $1,000 per month for 18 months increased their educational attainment (from 63% to 85%); collectively paid off more than $10,000 in predatory debt; now pay all of their bills without additional support (from 37% to 80%); and now regularly cook and enjoy meals at home with their families (from 32% to 75%). All of the mothers also report feeling hopeful about their future in five years.
Families in the Richmond region deserve the same opportunities to thrive. This initiative is as much about supporting them as it is about providing the data necessary to affect policy change that will create a safety net that works better for all families. Prevention always is cheaper than intervention. Let us get to the root of the issue, and adopt new strategies and practices that are informed by what people need and are proven to be transformational. Let us trust that individuals, families and communities know their needs best and harness their dignity and freedom to pursue them.
Taikein Cooper is executive director of Virginia Excels.
Jesús Gerena is chief executive officer of the Family Independence Initiative.
Valaryee Mitchell is director of the city of Richmond Office of Community Wealth Building.
Tyonka Perkins Rimawi is program officer, community partnerships at the Robins Foundation.