Taikein Cooper, Theresa Kennedy, Bryce Robertson and Thad Williamson column: Keep Kamras

No one can doubt that RPS has major challenges and a long road to travel to reach its academic goals. When Kamras arrived in February 2018, the system recently had been placed under a long-term Memorandum of Understanding with the state Department of Education, in light of years of systemic failure and troubling findings of a systemic state review. Only 18 of 44 schools in the system were fully accredited.

Kamras nonetheless readily embraced as achievable the goal of making all schools accredited. He led the development of a community-driven strategic plan, Dreams4RPS, that not only articulates bold goals but has specified action steps and accountability metrics. This comprehensive plan offers the best road map Richmond has seen for improving learning in the classroom while addressing the myriad needs of children and families outside the classroom.

Perhaps most pertinently, however, Kamras has provided a style of leadership that has been a breath of fresh air. He has been transparent about problems in the system — for instance, correcting misleading graduation figures — and not allowed the manifest difficulties of the job to deter his message that systemic change not only is needed but is possible. As a white leader of a system that primarily serves students of color, he proactively has embraced a message of inclusion and social justice.