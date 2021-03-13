Taison D. Bell column: COVID-19 one year later: Reclaiming our lives and lessons learned

It’s hard to believe that just a year ago our lives were turned upside down by a virus that began in a wet market halfway around the world. In short order, COVID-19 killed millions of people across the world, shut down entire economies, and managed to make us all unwell in some form or fashion.

In some ways, it seems like yesterday. But in other ways, it seems a lifetime ago. And now that it has been 12 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, we are inclined to reflect on how far we’ve come over the course of a year that we would rather forget.

In February of this past year, I was watching a live video session with a physician in Northern Italy describing what he was seeing in his hospital. He looked tired and worn thin, as if he were summoning all he had to speak with us physicians in the United States. “This is coming, and I need to share with you what we’ve seen so you can be prepared.”

His mask left deep indentations in his face, emphasizing his point. He described patients dying in emergency room waiting rooms, staff deciding whom to place on ventilators and colleagues getting sick from lack of personal protective equipment. It was a nightmare. And I had no idea just how unprepared we were.