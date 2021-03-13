Taison D. Bell column: COVID-19 one year later: Reclaiming our lives and lessons learned

As a matter of principle, I’ve started to blame the coronavirus for nearly everything bad that happens to me. For example, I bought a skateboard three months ago as a pandemic purchase because I was bored. I broke my elbow falling off said skateboard on Super Bowl Sunday and had to have surgery.
This fully is the coronavirus’ fault.
Not to be outdone, my son broke his foot two weeks ago jumping down a flight of stairs in our home. He also was bored. Because of the coronavirus. My wife has us both on extra lockdown now for our safety (thanks, coronavirus). Even while I’m typing this, I’ve noticed I have a hangnail.
Who’s fault? You guessed it: The “Rona.”
I realize that it’s a blessing for me to use humor as I reflect on a pandemic that has taken so many and so much from us. But I’ve also realized that, in order to sustain myself in a year that has been so challenging, I have to reclaim a part of what keeps me sane.
And seeing patients die without their loved ones with them, worrying about getting sick, and seeing the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has taken on Black and brown communities takes its toll. The initial federal response was terrible.
As a result, several more Americans died than should have. Like many of my friends, I’ve also lost family members to the virus. Humor is how I cope with all the darkness I’ve seen fighting this pandemic.
It’s hard to believe that just a year ago our lives were turned upside down by a virus that began in a wet market halfway around the world. In short order, COVID-19 killed millions of people across the world, shut down entire economies, and managed to make us all unwell in some form or fashion.
In some ways, it seems like yesterday. But in other ways, it seems a lifetime ago. And now that it has been 12 months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, we are inclined to reflect on how far we’ve come over the course of a year that we would rather forget.
In February of this past year, I was watching a live video session with a physician in Northern Italy describing what he was seeing in his hospital. He looked tired and worn thin, as if he were summoning all he had to speak with us physicians in the United States. “This is coming, and I need to share with you what we’ve seen so you can be prepared.”
His mask left deep indentations in his face, emphasizing his point. He described patients dying in emergency room waiting rooms, staff deciding whom to place on ventilators and colleagues getting sick from lack of personal protective equipment. It was a nightmare. And I had no idea just how unprepared we were.
As a health care worker, I was amazed at how easily the virus overwhelmed our health care system, and exposed its problems with disaster preparedness and equitable health care delivery. Yet I’m also fascinated by how much we’ve learned about how to take care of patients with COVID-19 and how to prevent the spread of infection.
We now know how powerful public health measures like wearing a mask, physical distancing and washing your hands can be at slowing down the spread of the virus. Thanks to robust clinical trials, we’ve gone from trying drugs out of desperation because they seemed to work well in a test tube to employing evidence-based therapies like monoclonal antibodies, antivirals and steroids.
Lastly, we have multiple vaccines that work extremely well at preventing severe illness from COVID-19. While taking care of COVID-19 patients still is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life, I no longer feel like I’m constantly on the edge.
But despite all that we’ve learned, some important questions remain to be answered, like how variants (naturally occurring alternative versions of SARS-CoV-2) can impact viral spread and vaccine efficacy, and how many people need to be vaccinated before we truly can turn the corner.
It is clear now that vaccination will be our path out of the pandemic. So far, we have three candidates from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson. All three are proven in high-quality trials to be very safe and very effective.
When I’m asked which vaccine I would take if I had the choice the answer is, “The one I have available!” These are lifesaving vaccines and risking your health is not worth the wait once any of these options are available. The tens of millions of adults who have been vaccinated represent many different racial/ethnic groups and age ranges.
We also have vaccinated more than 30,000 pregnant women, and there have been no concerning safety signals for either moms or their developing babies. Vaccinating as many people as possible in an equitable fashion is a top priority.
The Biden administration has laid out an ambitious goal of making every adult eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1. While I don’t expect life to look completely like it did prepandemic, we possibly could have a summer that’s more like a normal one, complete with pickup basketball games featuring more trash talk than skill, pool parties and barbecues.
Maybe we can reunite with our friends and family, learn how to hug again and pretend to like each other’s potato salad. We even can go back to fussing over how frequently the kids are getting sunscreen reapplied rather than how much space is between them and their friends.
My elbow also should be all healed by then. You can find me back on my board with my son. It’ll still be the coronavirus’ fault.
Dr. Taison D. Bell is an assistant professor of medicine in the divisions of infectious disease and pulmonary/critical care medicine at the University of Virginia. He recently received a Rising Star award for early-career achievement as part of the 2021 Outstanding Faculty Awards, given by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia and Dominion Energy. Contact him on Twitter: @TaisonBell