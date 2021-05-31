Tammie Hayden column: Employers, it’s time to embrace flexibility

This might include full-time remote work, or a hybrid approach that blends remote and on-site work. Another approach might compress a 40-hour work week into fewer than five days, or allow employees to set their own start and end times. Making an effort to minimize travel in favor of virtual connections can add flexibility to employee calendars, too.

What works best is different by company and by industry. The goal is finding what adds the most value both for employee and employer. When looking at how to attract and retain a more robust, diverse talent pool with workplace flexibility, it is possible to balance the needs of employees and the needs of the business — it doesn’t have to be one or the other.

To make workplace flexibility a sustained reality, employers should assess how and where flexibility already works in the organization and how to maintain or expand it. Surveying employees can help understand what they want and what is most meaningful. Researching the industry — and specifically job candidates’ fields — also can identify where and what changes might sharpen the competitive edge.

Employers might need to experiment to see what works best for their organizations. The key is getting started. Workplace flexibility isn’t a new strategy to attract and retain a more robust, diverse talent pool; it is the new gold standard — and is fast-becoming yet another new normal.