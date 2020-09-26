Tavorise K. Marks column: On Amendment 1, let’s say the quiet part out loud

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past several months, there has been a growing debate within Black political circles about how our votes can be lifted to become more powerful. Much of this conversation has been around how Virginia draws its electoral district lines.

For context, every 10 years, all 50 states redraw their districts and the Virginia Constitution mandates that the General Assembly take on this responsibility. That means that politicians can pick and choose exactly who they want representing them for an entire decade.

In the conversations I’ve had, everyone seems to agree that politicians shouldn’t have free rein to pick their voters. It should be the other way around. Everyone is on the same page when it comes to making this process fairer and more transparent. But it gets trickier when it comes to the solution.

I support Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot because it is a straightforward way to help fix a system that we all agree is broken. If approved by voters, it would create a citizen-led commission to redraw our district lines in full public view. It is the best option to end partisan gerrymandering and actually gives citizens a voice in this important process.