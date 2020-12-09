Taylor Keeney column: Virginia’s nonprofits need liability protection

There is no doubt the holidays look different this year.
Too many of us have lost loved ones too soon, experienced layoffs or pay cuts, and watched local establishments close for good in the wake of 2020’s unprecedented global pandemic.
Nonprofits are doing their best to continue the joy typically spread throughout the year, and especially during the holidays. However, they also are feeling the impacts of the pandemic particularly hard with closed doors, reduced attendance, fewer or no events and programs, and limited philanthropy.
As this year comes to a close, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — especially Virginia’s congressional delegation — work to approve overdue aid, I hope our leaders include common-sense liability legislation. These protections will go a long way toward giving nonprofits the confidence they need to carefully continue operating, and for others to slowly and safely reopen. This will be to the great benefit of our community.
Indeed, COVID-19 has brought on a wave of economic uncertainty and anxiety. Across the country, more than 740,000 Americans filed unemployment claims this past month. In Virginia, we witnessed our unemployment rate rise to more than than 11% this spring. For those who still have a job, a quarter of all workers worry about impending layoffs or pay cuts, according to a Gallup Poll.
That’s devastating news for families and the Richmond region. It’s already having a large impact on nonprofits — food banks, job training, mental health, education, museums, the arts and more — that depend on a steady stream of individual giving to survive.
Faced with widespread economic uncertainty, many Americans are less inclined to give to nonprofits. And as a result, roughly one-third of all nonprofits might not make it out of COVID-19 and the impending recession, according to one estimate.
As the founder of the greater Richmond-based nonprofit Little Hands Virginia, I know firsthand the difficulties many Virginia nonprofits are facing. As a nonprofit focused on providing basic essentials and support to children in the early intervention years, we have been fortunate to continue our work in partnership with social services, health departments, homeless shelters and other local nonprofits.
Many that provide vital services had to shutter their doors, at least temporarily, because of forced closures, safety concerns and other factors, hurting both their ability to impact the community and generate revenue.
At the same time, across the state, nearly 70% of nonprofits — the majority of which come from the Charlottesville and Richmond areas — anticipate cuts to philanthropic giving this year, putting major strain on their long-term financial stability and operational capacity. Worse still, a quarter of those surveyed already have laid off staff or anticipate doing so in the near future.
That’s gut-wrenching to me. Leading a nonprofit that works in close collaboration with many other organizations, I’m very familiar with all the good dozens of others in Richmond are doing. They truly are lifelines and life-changers to hundreds of families and individuals in central Virginia.
Lawmakers in Washington have tools at their disposal to help nonprofits stay afloat so we can continue serving our communities. Congress proved that earlier this year when it passed the CARES Act, which included several financial protections for nonprofits. Those were helpful, but more is needed to help many make it through.
Fortunately, some in Congress are considering expanding so-called “liability protections” on a temporary basis for a number of key groups, including nonprofits, health care workers, schools and small businesses.
This should be a no-brainer: Let’s protect nonprofits and the other key groups abiding by all state health guidelines should someone contract COVID-19 from their establishment. These protections would be temporary, lasting a reasonable amount of time to help nonprofits and other important organizations stay on their feet.
To be sure, this would not protect nefarious or negligent actors operating against expert health guidelines. Indeed, those establishments still might be subject to lawsuits, as is only fair.
Virginia’s congressional delegation — particularly U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is part of the bipartisan negotiations — should support this common-sense approach to protecting our communities. In fact, my representative, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, long has billed herself as a problem solver and bridge builder willing to work across the aisle to get things done. Now is a great opportunity to do just that.
By expanding liability protections, lawmakers can provide security in the nonprofit sector and allow these important establishments to focus their time, energy and resources on one thing: helping their communities. That is good for all Virginians.
Taylor Keeney is director of strategic communications and advocacy for Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Global Economic Development, Commerce & Government Relations group. In 2019, she founded Little Hands Virginia, a nonprofit that provides essentials to children and families in need in the Greater Richmond region. Contact her at: tkeeney@huntonak.com