Taylor Keeney column: Virginia’s nonprofits need liability protection

There is no doubt the holidays look different this year.

Too many of us have lost loved ones too soon, experienced layoffs or pay cuts, and watched local establishments close for good in the wake of 2020’s unprecedented global pandemic.

Nonprofits are doing their best to continue the joy typically spread throughout the year, and especially during the holidays. However, they also are feeling the impacts of the pandemic particularly hard with closed doors, reduced attendance, fewer or no events and programs, and limited philanthropy.

As this year comes to a close, and lawmakers on Capitol Hill — especially Virginia’s congressional delegation — work to approve overdue aid, I hope our leaders include common-sense liability legislation. These protections will go a long way toward giving nonprofits the confidence they need to carefully continue operating, and for others to slowly and safely reopen. This will be to the great benefit of our community.