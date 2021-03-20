Teresa Tyson column: The Health Wagon responds to the COVID-19 pandemic in Southwest Virginia

As communities across the state respond to the pandemic courageously, swiftly and with characteristic Virginia grit, it’s instructive to understand how the commonwealth’s diverse regions have been approaching patient outreach and care. This is my dispatch from southwest Virginia.

First, some background. The Health Wagon has been providing critical health care by climbing the hills and navigating the sharp turns of Appalachian roads in our mobile clinics for 40 years. Access to health care always has been important, though never more so than during this pandemic. Our mobile clinics are a welcome sight.

The Health Wagon is the only free clinic operating in a six-county area of Southwest Virginia, providing care to people in the mountains of Appalachia through four mobile health units, outreach events and stationary clinics. We focus on preventative, primary and specialty care, care that is both inclusive and culturally sensitive.

We are the medical home for more than 5,600 people. This past year, as the pandemic swept across the state, our units logged more than 18,000 health visits, a record for our team. The numbers point to the extent of need and how integrated our services are within the rural areas of Virginia.