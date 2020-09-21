Terry Kilgore column: The public option would be harmful to Virginians

Especially in the midst of an ongoing public health challenge, this is no time to put Virginians’ existing coverage at risk. But supporters of “Medicare for All” readily acknowledge that their proposal would do just that, pushing every single American into a one-size-fits-all system controlled by the federal government.

Others have argued that the public option would be less disruptive and simply would provide an additional choice for consumers. Experts, however, warn that the public option would force private coverage options out of the market. For many Americans, it eventually could leave no option other than the government system, essentially making it a slower road to the same destination as “Medicare for All”: one-size-fits-all care.

Likewise, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), a nonpartisan scorekeeper for federal proposals, has warned that a system like “Medicare for All” could have a negative impact on the quality of care patients receive and increase wait times to see doctors. A recent study on the public option, conducted by FTI Consulting, finds that it, too, could produce serious consequences, weakening the financial stability of hospitals in a way that could compromise their ability to give patients the care they need.