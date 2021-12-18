Terry L. Austin and William A. Hazel Jr. column: Commonwealth must invest in the creation of a health sciences highway

Simultaneously, there must be investments in designing meaningful career pathways for health care workers. The commonwealth must embrace the concept of lifelong learning through a health sciences highway, where engagement begins in high school and continually provides opportunities to grow.

With a new administration, the opportunity exists to establish a center of authority in the governor’s office to address with the current barriers in both employment and education challenges. Virginia must immediately coalesce funding by creating a public-private partnership to engage employers in regional collaboratives. Only by doing this can we develop the backbone infrastructure needed to meet our current and future needs for health care workers.

Terry L. Austin, R-Botetourt, represents the 19th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: Deltaustin@house.virginia.gov

William A. Hazel Jr., M.D., is senior deputy executive director of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and former Virginia secretary of health and human resources. Contact him at: whazel@claudemoore.org