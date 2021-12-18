Terry L. Austin and William A. Hazel Jr. column: Commonwealth must invest in the creation of a health sciences highway

By Terry L. Austin and William A. Hazel Jr.
The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that workforce shortages in health care can be deadly. We’ve seen story after story in the news highlighting the problem. Yet, very few of these stories have proposed solutions.
A lack of nurses and doctors is only part of the problem. This shortage includes the need for a larger, diverse pool of essential workers who take care of us on a day-to-day basis by providing critical services in a hospital, office or home setting.
Some of the issues faced in the health care sphere are the same as those impacting many industries, but many are exclusive to health care. The government’s significant role in health care regulation and payments means it must play a major part in addressing the sector’s short- and long-term needs. This problem will only worsen in Virginia unless action is taken to reverse this trend.
There is a unique opportunity at this critical time for the commonwealth to play a leadership role and coalesce its resources with those in the private sector, educational institutions and nonprofits. Together, we can design, build and maintain a cutting-edge “health sciences highway” that will increase the supply of health care workers pursuing an exciting career path that addresses the critical demand for employees .
The first step must address the working conditions and salaries that lead potential health care workers to seek opportunities in other professions. The solutions cannot be one of robbing Peter to pay Paul.
For instance, the commonwealth has to address pay levels for state hospital employees in behavioral health. Enticing current health care workers from their positions with community services and private providers only leaves those areas in need of employees. While pay must be addressed across all health care professions, the solution also must increase the pool of people seeking careers in the field.
Second, the commonwealth must invest in reskilling and upskilling. This will require investments in new facilities, and more faculty for new programs that educate and train workers. Addressing the faculty shortage will involve rapid expansion of the pool of teachers and mentors. That will require health care employers to make some of their talented staff available to teach.
This work can and should be supported by an organized effort in every region of Virginia. A model of government, the private sector, educational institutions and nonprofits collaborating is the Blue Ridge Partnership for Health Science Careers.
This partnership with the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation features educators, employers and economic development professionals who are committed to aligning health sciences education to meet the employment needs of the health and life sciences ecosystem. The group has started addressing key issues, focusing concurrently on curriculum, policy, and encouraging students and adult learners onto the “highway”.
Simultaneously, there must be investments in designing meaningful career pathways for health care workers. The commonwealth must embrace the concept of lifelong learning through a health sciences highway, where engagement begins in high school and continually provides opportunities to grow.
With a new administration, the opportunity exists to establish a center of authority in the governor’s office to address with the current barriers in both employment and education challenges. Virginia must immediately coalesce funding by creating a public-private partnership to engage employers in regional collaboratives. Only by doing this can we develop the backbone infrastructure needed to meet our current and future needs for health care workers.
Terry L. Austin, R-Botetourt, represents the 19th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at: Deltaustin@house.virginia.gov
William A. Hazel Jr., M.D., is senior deputy executive director of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation and former Virginia secretary of health and human resources. Contact him at: whazel@claudemoore.org