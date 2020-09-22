Terry McAuliffe column: A federal privacy law Is essential to economic recovery

While many companies have strong privacy practices in place and see such practices as a benefit to their business, bad actors persist because there might not be legal consequences for their actions. A federal privacy law could help to rebuild this trust and increase consumer confidence to accept broad data uses and adopt new technologies that could boost the economy.

But without one, the U.S. not only will further undermine consumer trust at home, it very well could lose its status as a global technology leader. Witness the recent demise of the “Privacy Shield” data transfer mechanism at the hands of the highest court in the EU on the grounds that the U.S. did not have adequate privacy protections for Europeans’ personal data. This decision will have significant negative consequences for American companies and serves as a clarion call to prioritize a U.S. privacy law.

Republicans and Democrats alike have expressed interest in passing a comprehensive privacy law. So why haven’t lawmakers been able to get a bill across the finish line? Because neither side has prioritized passing a privacy bill. Both parties have let philosophical differences on enforcement and the impact on state laws derail the process despite considerable agreement about the contents of the federal law.