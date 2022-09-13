 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanks for offering your feedback

  • 0

Carly Shields moved back to Richmond in late-Spring 2022 and promptly started RVA Yoga Hang as way for friends and yogis to find their moments of zen among some of Richmond's coolest and most happening spots. From 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

I want to thank the Richmond Times-Dispatch readers who offered important feedback this week about recent changes in your newspaper.

I appreciate it.

As we noted on the front page on Tuesday, we’ve adopted a new lineup of comics. Joining favorites like Garfield and Peanuts are new entries like Argyle Sweater, Baby Blues and Close to Home, to name just a few.

From Monday to Saturday, we’re featuring a half-page of those comics and a half-page of puzzles, which also will feature a new mix of offerings. And you’ll get four pages of color comics and a full page of puzzles on Sundays.

We’ve also greatly expanded our digital offerings this week. Subscribers of The Times-Dispatch now have access to almost 500 comics, 35 digital puzzles and 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners through the GoComics platform at richmond.com. You’ll find favorites like Calvin and Hobbes and many others there.

People are also reading…

Our E-edition is also getting an extra page of comics six days a week and four additional comics pages on Sunday. The E-edition, which was upgraded in June, is a digital replica of the printed newspaper, allowing readers to flip through pages on a tablet, smartphone or other device. I invite you to check it out.

As a reminder, our E-edition and all of the offerings at richmond.com are included in your subscription. Just activate your account at richmond.com/users/login.

And as always, I appreciate comments and suggestions about your Times-Dispatch and the work we do. Email me at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

Thanks for subscribing.

Chris Coates is executive editor of The Times-Dispatch. Contact him at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News