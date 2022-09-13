Thanks for offering your feedback

Chris Coates Follow Chris Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I want to thank the Richmond Times-Dispatch readers who offered important feedback this week about recent changes in your newspaper.

I appreciate it.

As we noted on the front page on Tuesday, we’ve adopted a new lineup of comics. Joining favorites like Garfield and Peanuts are new entries like Argyle Sweater, Baby Blues and Close to Home, to name just a few.

From Monday to Saturday, we’re featuring a half-page of those comics and a half-page of puzzles, which also will feature a new mix of offerings. And you’ll get four pages of color comics and a full page of puzzles on Sundays.

We’ve also greatly expanded our digital offerings this week. Subscribers of The Times-Dispatch now have access to almost 500 comics, 35 digital puzzles and 15 columnists, including Dear Abby and Miss Manners through the GoComics platform at richmond.com. You’ll find favorites like Calvin and Hobbes and many others there.

Our E-edition is also getting an extra page of comics six days a week and four additional comics pages on Sunday. The E-edition, which was upgraded in June, is a digital replica of the printed newspaper, allowing readers to flip through pages on a tablet, smartphone or other device. I invite you to check it out.

As a reminder, our E-edition and all of the offerings at richmond.com are included in your subscription. Just activate your account at richmond.com/users/login.

And as always, I appreciate comments and suggestions about your Times-Dispatch and the work we do. Email me at ccoates@timesdispatch.com.

Thanks for subscribing.