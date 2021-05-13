 Skip to main content
The Final Two: Richmond's casino proposals
The Final Two: Richmond's casino proposals

Two developers remain in the high-stakes race to build a multimillion-dollar casino resort in Richmond. This month, a city evaluation panel is expected to choose a preferred project. Its recommendation then will go to City Council, which will vote in June on whether to hold a citywide referendum on the project in November.

A new state law allows Richmond and four other localities to permit one casino in their communities if approved by voters in a local referendum.

Voters in Bristol, Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth overwhelmingly passed plans for casinos this past November. Richmond requested development proposals in December. The city originally received six proposals; the evaluation panel struck four this spring.

RTD Opinions asked the two remaining developers — The Cordish Companies (Live! Casino & Hotel Richmond) and Urban One (ONE Casino + Resort) — for an update about their projects. We posed the same questions to each, and answers were edited to conform with the newspaper’s style.

