 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

The Times-Dispatch to broadcast live election night coverage at richmond.com

  • 0

Outpost Richmond is more than the usual bike shop. It's local market has everything the neighborhood could need to finish off a meal or pack for a bike ride. See more in this segment from 8@4 presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Election Day is almost here, and we’re gearing up for a busy sprint to the finish.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Senior Editor Michael Phillips will lead our live richmond.com broadcast from The Times- Dispatch newsroom.

Phillips will be checking in with reporters and tracking developments in key races, as well as local bond referendum measures.

And of course we’ll be focusing on the three closely contested Virginia congressional races in newly redrawn districts.

Those outcomes could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and provide a preview of General Assembly contests next year, when all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 40 Senate seats are up for grabs.

People are also reading…

Chris Coates

Coates is

We’ll have analysis and much more about the midterms at richmond.com, all of which is included in your subscription. Visit richmond.com/activate to learn more.

We hope to see you there.

Welcome to the newsroom

You may have noticed new bylines in our pages in recent weeks.

  • Scott Bass, our new opinion editor, is a longtime Richmond-area journalist who has worked for the Chesterfield Observer, Style Weekly and Richmond Magazine. He’s at sbass@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6801.
  • Reporter Luca Powell joins us from the Traverse City Record-Eagle in Michigan, where he was an investigative data journalist. You can contact him at lpowell@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6103.
  • And Sean Jones, who is reporting on business, joins us from The Progress Index in Petersburg. You can reach him at sjones@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6911.

We’re excited that they’re with us. Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is executive editor of The Times-Dispatch. Follow him at @ByChrisCoates on Twitter.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News