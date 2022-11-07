The Times-Dispatch to broadcast live election night coverage at richmond.com

Election Day is almost here, and we’re gearing up for a busy sprint to the finish.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Senior Editor Michael Phillips will lead our live richmond.com broadcast from The Times- Dispatch newsroom.

Phillips will be checking in with reporters and tracking developments in key races, as well as local bond referendum measures.

And of course we’ll be focusing on the three closely contested Virginia congressional races in newly redrawn districts.

Those outcomes could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives and provide a preview of General Assembly contests next year, when all 100 seats in the House of Delegates and 40 Senate seats are up for grabs.

We’ll have analysis and much more about the midterms at richmond.com, all of which is included in your subscription. Visit richmond.com/activate to learn more.

We hope to see you there.

Welcome to the newsroom

You may have noticed new bylines in our pages in recent weeks.

Scott Bass, our new opinion editor, is a longtime Richmond-area journalist who has worked for the Chesterfield Observer, Style Weekly and Richmond Magazine. He’s at sbass@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6801.

Reporter Luca Powell joins us from the Traverse City Record-Eagle in Michigan, where he was an investigative data journalist. You can contact him at lpowell@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6103.

And Sean Jones, who is reporting on business, joins us from The Progress Index in Petersburg. You can reach him at sjones@timesdispatch.com and (804) 649-6911.

We’re excited that they’re with us. Thanks for reading.