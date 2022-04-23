Theodore L. Chandler Jr., Thomas R. Frantz and John W. Martin column: Removing 'I-64 Gap' will create game-changing growth

By Theodore L. Chandler Jr., Thomas R. Frantz and John W. Martin

A big barrier stands in the way for both the Richmond and Hampton Roads regions to realize their full economic growth potential.

That obstacle is the 29-mile stretch of Interstate 64 from the Bottoms Bridge exit in New Kent County to the Lightfoot exit near Williamsburg — a section that transportation officials call the “I-64 Gap.” This is the one remaining segment of I-64 between Richmond and Hampton Roads that still is only two lanes in each direction. It’s a major chokepoint that limits economic opportunities.

The truth is many regions are growing faster than Richmond and Hampton Roads — in population, workforce and, in turn, economic output and gross domestic product. We are falling behind.

We need bold thinking and actions to shift our economic trajectory. This starts with the realization that collaboration, not competition, drives scale and the economic success of nearby localities.

There’s a great example on the West Coast in the Cascadia mega-region. Leaders in three cities — Vancouver, B.C., Seattle and Portland, Ore. — are working together to plan and build an ultra-high-speed rail project linking the metro areas. Closer to home, Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C., are in conversations related to a similar high-speed rail connector between their airports.

In Virginia, RVA757 Connects has been advancing collaboration between the Richmond (RVA) and Hampton Roads (757) regions. Leaders have been pointing to game-changing opportunities that can benefit both economies and all of our residents in what we call the I-64 Innovation Corridor mega-region. Closing the I-64 Gap tops our list and inspires us to see it as the “I-64 OpportUNITY Connector.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation estimates this OpportUNITY Connector transportation project will cost $750 million. The General Assembly now is identifying funds for this essential connection. It’s time for bold thinking. Fund the entire segment to ignite our mega-region’s full potential.

Maximizing the economic power of the Port of Virginia

Today, the port supports 436,667 full-time and part-time jobs across the commonwealth, and generates $2.7 billion in state and local taxes and fees. These numbers could grow dramatically.

The port is doing everything necessary to become the U.S. East Coast’s leading gateway for global trade. Between 2015 and 2025, the port will have invested $1.5 billion (more than $700 million from the General Assembly) in its infrastructure.

By 2024, it will be the deepest port on the East Coast and handle two-way traffic for the largest vessels. As I-64 is the port’s driveway, the I-64 OpportUNITY Connector can help maximize the port’s economic impact.

Maximizing the economic impact of Virginia tourism

In 2020, 84.4 million visitors spent $17.5 billion in Virginia, supporting 255,764 jobs in the state. By all accounts, tourism will continue to grow, given Virginia’s cultural amenities, outdoor recreation experiences and numerous historic sites. The I-64 OpportUNITY Connector will shore up one the key transportation arteries that supports this economic driver.

Maximizing the impact of corporate investment

Our mega-region is in the process of creating new 21st-century, talent-attracting industries, from offshore wind to advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. The I-64 OpportUNITY Connector will support these new jobs, enabling reliable access for the workforce and for suppliers.

Consider this recent economic development announcement: AutoZone plans to spend $185.2 million to establish an 800,000-square-foot distribution center in New Kent County along I-64, creating 352 new jobs. Trucks will need a congestion-free route along I-64 to transport products to and from the Port of Virginia, and from the distribution center to stores on the East Coast.

Bottlenecks and slowdowns can cause a significant loss of time for truckers and workers. Adding a third lane in each direction is essential to solving this problem.

Maximizing the opportunity to become a Global Internet Hub

On the eastern edge of our mega-region, subsea cables connect the United States to Spain, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and very soon to South Africa. These are the most modern, highest-capacity routes in the world.

On our mega-region’s western edge in Henrico County, Facebook has invested $2 billion in a huge data center campus. Henrico also is home to the world’s fourth largest internet integration center.

All along the corridor, local public- and private-sector players are expanding terrestrial and wireless network capacity. The I-64 Innovation Corridor mega-region is on the way to becoming a Global Internet Hub.

This designation will attract attention and, in turn, companies with high-paying tech jobs to our mega-region. But this growing employment base must be able to connect hassle-free.

This is the time to take a bold step. Remove the 29-mile chokepoint. Fund the OpportUNITY Connector to physically and symbolically unify the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions as an economic powerhouse. This will create a better tomorrow for everyone who lives, works and plays in the I-64 Innovation Corridor.