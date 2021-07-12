Therese Raphael column: Get used to them: Face masks will be around for a while

Unfortunately, it seems inevitable that wearing masks will get caught up in the culture wars in Britain, as they have in America. So far, that hasn’t been the case, probably because the policy in the U.K. was clear and Britons tend to follow the rules.

July 19 changes that equation. Two-thirds of Britons told pollsters they plan to keep wearing masks, but that could quickly change when others aren’t and if some politicians openly disdain the practice.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson — always wise to the public pulse and keen to burnish his libertarian credentials — has made “personal responsibility” the new watchword. The government is happy to hand the remote control back to the people, giving them the freedom to wear masks when and where they like.

Normally, individual choice is a good thing; but these aren’t normal times. That language reinforces a false dichotomy between individual liberty and collective responsibility. Seatbelts are compulsory and nobody complains there’s not enough personal responsibility there.

Yes, it’s liberating to have more freedoms restored as vaccines take hold. But it’s dangerous to ignore the continued threat from the virus. We should think about the upcoming reopening as less of a definitive victory and more like getting past only one stage of a grueling competition, with a key player — the NHS — not quite fighting fit. Celebrate too long or too hard, and the next leg could be even more punishing.