Thomas Carson column: Should we continue to honor George Washington?

Washington did much to advance the cause of religious liberty and tolerance. His 1790 visit to a synagogue in Newport, Rhode Island, was an important and shining moment in world history.

Some considerations weigh strongly in favor of our continuing to greatly honor Washington and some weigh strongly against it.

I venture the following. Washington should continue to be honored as our nation’s most important founder. We should not take down or rename the Washington Monument (although we could add another name to it) and we should not remove his image from Mount Rushmore.

Washington should not be viewed as an exemplary human being, as many children’s books portrayed him in the past. Because of his involvement in slavery, and because so many other Americans who followed him also are worthy of honor and attention, we should honor him less than we do now and we should rename or redesign some of the things that now bear his name or image.

In public places where he is honored with statues, the monuments should remain. But in many of those places, we should add statues of Ona Judge and others like her.

And, in all those places, we should add plaques that tell about Washington’s involvement in slavery and include statements of dissenting views to the effect that he should not be honored at all. This is a subject about which reasonable people can disagree.