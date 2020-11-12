Thomas M. Boyd column: A Proposition too far

The CPPA, however, also contains seemingly innocuous language that both is unique and potentially perilous. The five board members who will run the agency are to be appointed by four California officials: The governor will appoint the chair and one other member, and the attorney general, the speaker of the Assembly and the Senate Rules Committee will appoint one each, for a term no longer than eight consecutive years.

So far, so good, but this is where “perilous” comes in. There is no normal third-party confirmation or scrutiny of the quality of any of these appointees, with the result that, once appointed, appointees immediately can take office. And once appointed, though, the initiative requires that board members “shall serve at the pleasure of their appointing authority…”

This means that these CPPA members not only can be immediately appointed, without any third-party review, but they can be terminated at will by the official who appointed them. This unique process, in effect, strips the agency of any independence it otherwise might have and, as a consequence, the eight-year term actually is rendered meaningless.