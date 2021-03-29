Thomas M. Boyd column: D.C. statehood demands a constitutional amendment

Maryland, of course, would have to agree, as would Congress, but it would seem to be a much simpler process than a constitutional amendment. This route, of course, wouldn’t make Bowser a governor, nor would it create two new U.S. senators.

This concept of retrocession, though, also has problems. As Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy noted in 1963, carving out a small federal enclave while retroceding the balance of the District to Maryland “clearly does not meet the concept of the ‘permanent seat of government’ which the framers held.”

Another constitutional obstacle to a congressional vote in favor of D.C. statehood flows from the 23rd Amendment, which states that “The District constituting the seat of Government ... shall appoint ... [a] number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number ... to which the District would be entitled if it were a State,...” (emphasis added).