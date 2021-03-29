Thomas M. Boyd column: D.C. statehood demands a constitutional amendment

The Framers “contemplated a Federal City, of substantial population and area, which would be the capital and a showcase of the new Nation”
— Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, Dec. 13, 1963
On March 8, the U.S. House of Representatives took an important first step in the process of fulfilling another Biden campaign promise, transforming the District of Columbia into the nation’s 51st state.
Included in House Resolution 1, which seeks to federalize voting procedures, were a series of congressional findings designed to start a transition to what would be called the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth, named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass.
Apart from creating the functional equivalent of a long extinct breed of European city-state, this effort would elevate Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser to the title of governor; make the current delegate, Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton, a congresswoman; and create two new U.S. senators.
Following the bill’s passage in the House, Norton was ecstatic about the prospect of the District becoming a state. “There is no other way to describe it,” she said. “This is historic!” The list of findings, she believes, “paves the way for a vote on House Resolution 51,” her Washington, D.C. Admission Act.
U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the House majority leader, added that statehood for the District “is one of the most important civil rights issues facing our nation today.”
Their hope that congressional support alone can bestow statehood on the District relies on the Admissions Clause of the Constitution, found in Article IV, section 3, which states that “New States may be admitted by the Congress into the Union; ... ”
But wishing it doesn’t make it so. Unlike any of the current 50 states, the District of Columbia is a unique creation of the Constitution, not the Congress, and any alteration of its original form and purpose would require a constitutional amendment and ratification by the states.
Article 1, section 8 of the Constitution gives Congress the power to “exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever, over such District (not exceeding ten miles square) as may, by Cession of particular States, . . . become the seat of the Government of the United States.” While explaining the proposed creation of a “Federal City” in Federalist 43, James Madison characterized an independent home for the nation’s capital as an “indispensable necessity”.
Virginia and Maryland jointly contributed the land that would become the District in 1790, though the Virginia portion was returned in 1847. Some since have proposed, in response to the claims of congressional voting disenfranchisement by residents of the District, that that problem can be dealt with simply by returning to Maryland the bulk of the current District, with the exception of the land under exclusive federal jurisdiction (the Capitol, the White House, etc.).
Maryland, of course, would have to agree, as would Congress, but it would seem to be a much simpler process than a constitutional amendment. This route, of course, wouldn’t make Bowser a governor, nor would it create two new U.S. senators.
This concept of retrocession, though, also has problems. As Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy noted in 1963, carving out a small federal enclave while retroceding the balance of the District to Maryland “clearly does not meet the concept of the ‘permanent seat of government’ which the framers held.”
Another constitutional obstacle to a congressional vote in favor of D.C. statehood flows from the 23rd Amendment, which states that “The District constituting the seat of Government ... shall appoint ... [a] number of electors of President and Vice President equal to the whole number ... to which the District would be entitled if it were a State,...” (emphasis added).
This specific Constitutional recognition is also inconsistent with the ability of the Congress alone to legislate statehood for the District. In fact, as noted by the House report that accompanied what became the 23rd Amendment, “any attempted divestiture by the Congress of its exclusive authority over the District of Columbia by invocation of its powers to create new States would do violence to the basic constitutional principle which was adopted by the framers of the Constitution in 1787….”
H.R. 1 now is in line to be taken up in the Senate, and the chant of statehood for the District of Columbia soon will resonate there. But, as Assistant Attorney General John M. Harmon, testifying before Congress for the Carter administration in 1978, noted, “We do not believe that the power of Congress … to exercise plenary legislative jurisdiction over the District [can] be thus permanently abrogated by a simple majority vote of both houses of Congress. That [can] only be accomplished, in our view, by a constitutional amendment.”
No other option, however more convenient or simpler it might seem, passes constitutional muster.
Thomas M. Boyd is a former Assistant Attorney General, appointed by President Ronald Reagan. Contact him at: boyd23061@gmail.com