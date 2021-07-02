Thomas M. Boyd column: Supreme Court ruling clarifies 'standing'

“No concrete harm, no standing”
— Justice Brett Kavanaugh, TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez
The United States is the most litigious society on the planet: in part because Congress — and the states — have authorized a wide range of class and private rights of action, both uniquely incentivized by contingent fees; in part because judges generally are unwilling to call frivolous lawsuits what they are; and in part because social media, in combination with an aggressive trial bar, has been weaponized to help coerce settlements.
And it all starts with having constitutional authorization — or “standing” — to sue.
This past Friday, as its 2020 term wound down, the U.S. Supreme Court released its opinion in TransUnion LLC v. Ramirez. Writing for a 5-4 majority, Kavanaugh sought to introduce a semblance of sanity into defining what is necessary in order to achieve standing under Article III of the U.S. Constitution. He was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.
TransUnion is a credit reporting agency and was sued in a privacy class action that arose under the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). On Feb. 27, 2011, a single plaintiff, Sergio Ramirez, visited a Nissan dealership in Dublin, Calif., intent on buying a Nissan Maxima.
As is customary, the dealer ran a credit check on Ramirez. But when the report arrived, it contained an alert noting that Ramirez’s name matched the name of someone on a list of “specifically designated nationals,” maintained by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), who threaten the national security of the United States.
Needless to say, this all was a surprise to Ramirez. In fact, the OFAC list was an add-on TransUnion product that had a history of producing false positives. When he subsequently requested that TransUnion send him his credit file, what Ramirez received did not include any mention of the OFAC alert; that appeared in the mail the next day.
Ramirez soon filed a class action against TransUnion. The class was comprised of 8,185 people nationwide, including Ramirez, to whom TransUnion simply had sent a mailing during the applicable time period.
Of this number, 1,853 had their credit reports transmitted by TransUnion to potential creditors. The District Court in San Francisco nonetheless ruled that all 8,185 persons in the class had standing and awarded each of them statutory damages of $984.22, combined with punitive damages of $6,353.08, for a class total of just more than $60 million.
The 9th Circuit agreed on the size of the class but reduced overall damages to just more than $40 million. The Supreme Court granted certiorari to decide whether all 8,185 members of the class had standing to sue.
Kavanaugh wasted no time getting to the point. “For there to be a case or controversy under Article III,” the justice wrote, “the plaintiff must have a ‘personal stake’ in the case — in other words, standing.”
The court, he added, has not issued “an open-ended invitation for federal courts to loosen Article III based on contemporary, evolving beliefs about what kinds of suits should be heard in the federal courts.”
Federal courts, he continued, “do not adjudicate hypothetical or abstract disputes” and Congress cannot “enact an injury into existence, using its lawmaking power to transform something that is not remotely harmful into something that is.”
If “concrete harm” were not required by law, he added, “Congress could authorize virtually any citizen to bring a statutory damages suit against virtually any defendant who violated virtually any federal law.”
That said, Kavanaugh immediately ratified the standing for 1,853 of the original class of 8,185 who had been certified by both the district court and the 9th Circuit. Their inaccurate reports, including Ramirez’s, “were disseminated to third parties [and] suffered a concrete injury in fact under Article III.”
He then invalidated the standing of the remaining 6,332 class members, disposing of their claim of possible “future harm” by concluding that the “mere risk of future harm, standing alone, cannot qualify as a concrete harm.”
Moreover, he added, “the plaintiffs did not present any evidence that these class members even knew that there were OFAC alerts in their internal TransUnion credit files.”
The majority’s opinion began what appears to be an intent to provide critical precision to how standing should be defined, and thus more clearly identify the keys required to have access to judicial remedies under the Constitution.
For far too long that guidance has been amorphous and lower courts have allowed a range of sometimes abstract standards, including the “risk of future harm,” as in TransUnion, to qualify. No more.
Thomas M. Boyd is a former assistant attorney general, appointed by President Ronald Reagan. Contact him at: boyd23061@gmail.com