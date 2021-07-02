Thomas M. Boyd column: Supreme Court ruling clarifies 'standing'

As is customary, the dealer ran a credit check on Ramirez. But when the report arrived, it contained an alert noting that Ramirez’s name matched the name of someone on a list of “specifically designated nationals,” maintained by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), who threaten the national security of the United States.

Needless to say, this all was a surprise to Ramirez. In fact, the OFAC list was an add-on TransUnion product that had a history of producing false positives. When he subsequently requested that TransUnion send him his credit file, what Ramirez received did not include any mention of the OFAC alert; that appeared in the mail the next day.

Ramirez soon filed a class action against TransUnion. The class was comprised of 8,185 people nationwide, including Ramirez, to whom TransUnion simply had sent a mailing during the applicable time period.

Of this number, 1,853 had their credit reports transmitted by TransUnion to potential creditors. The District Court in San Francisco nonetheless ruled that all 8,185 persons in the class had standing and awarded each of them statutory damages of $984.22, combined with punitive damages of $6,353.08, for a class total of just more than $60 million.