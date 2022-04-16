Thomas P. Kapsidelis column: Forming a legacy through a quest for peace, healing

With so much sorrow in the world, the search for peace tests our endurance. As our hearts break over the deaths and devastation in Ukraine, the ravages of violence at home seem to have no end.

From the mass shootings on New York’s subway, to the death of 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, a Virginian-Pilot/Daily Press reporter caught in crossfire in Norfolk, gun violence strikes daily. We mourn the murders of teenagers and young children in our Richmond-area neighborhoods, the officers killed at Bridgewater College, and the slain and wounded nationwide.

Yet, it’s a crisis that doesn’t even begin to get the same amount of sustained attention as the cost of gas. It’s a somber time as we mark the 15th year since the tragic shootings at Virginia Tech.

When a student killed 32 students and professors the morning of April 16, 2007, what then was the nation’s worst contemporary mass shooting tore through the heart of the close-knit Hokie community and across the globe. The victims included scholars from abroad who had embraced Blacksburg as their home.

As journalists, we can become fixated on marking anniversaries. But for those who have endured profound loss, there also is an abiding sense that we must never forget, year in and year out.

Sadly, we observe a crowded calendar of grief. In an ongoing report, The Washington Post has found that more than 292,000 students experienced gun violence in primary and secondary schools since the April 20, 1999, attack at Columbine High School.

In the meantime — and after many shootings since — Congress has failed to act. President Joe Biden’s recent announcement of an administrative rule to strictly regulate ghost guns, weapons assembled from kits without serial numbers, gave gun safety advocates some hope. But with Congress deadlocked on major legislation, the states remain battlegrounds for change.

Virginia finally adopted reforms in 2020: The actions followed 13 years of lobbying by Tech family members and new sorrow over the murders of 12 people at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center in 2019.

With Democratic control at the Capitol, lawmakers reinstated a one-handgun-a-month purchase limit and approved universal background checks, among other measures. Republicans since have regained control of the House of Delegates, but the Democratic state Senate safeguarded the laws in this year’s regular session.

Still to be decided is a proposal, first advanced by former Gov. Ralph Northam, to establish a Virginia Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention. The center would take a broad approach to the issue — from homicides and child endangerment to suicide. Legislators also are considering a Republican-authored bill to establish an Operation Ceasefire Grant Fund to combat group violence, especially in at-risk communities.

“Addressing gun violence in all its forms and looking at root causes is necessary given the epidemic of gun violence in Virginia,” said Lori Haas, a top gun safety advocate whose daughter was among the approximately two dozen injured at Tech.

A broader approach overall is reflective of the range of advocacy that has emerged from the April 16 community.

Joe Samaha, whose daughter, Reema, was fatally shot at Tech, has led the Tech family foundation in proposing the creation of a state-operated Virginia Mass Violence Care Fund that initially would help the Virginia Beach community. The plan calls for $10 million in state funding to create an endowment that would use returns on investments to help mass violence survivors with expenses insurance fails to fully cover.

The proposal is modeled after a recent initiative by the VTV Family Outreach Foundation. VTVCare was established with operating funds and donations to create an endowment that already has helped eight mass violence survivors nationally and will assist two in Virginia Beach, Samaha said. The foundation, formed as part of the state’s settlement with Tech families after the shootings, also has fostered a national campus safety program.

Samaha, who served 13 years as the foundation’s president, said VTVCare aims to help people starting in the third year after a shooting, when fundraising and other immediate aid can begin to run out. (Samaha said Tech survivor claims for reimbursements after insurance, which are paid by the state settlement, have totaled about $645,000 from 2007 to 2021.)

The regular session ended without funding for the program. Samaha is hopeful Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who told WAVY-TV he supported the proposal, will include money as the state budget is finalized in the coming weeks.

Youngkin has backed another healing program to emerge from the Virginia Tech response. Earlier this month, he donated his first-quarter salary ($43,750) to the Virginia Law Enforcement Assistance Program.

VALEAP was founded by pastors Alexander Evans and Tommy McDearis, and a now-retired Blacksburg police lieutenant, Kit Cummings. As first responders on April 16, 2007, they helped officers process the trauma of that day.

VALEAP since has helped about 1,000 officers through a peer-to-peer approach. The governor credited the group’s leaders as being visionaries who understood one of the broader implications of what took place at Tech.

There are many more examples of how the work of Virginia Tech survivors and their supporters reaches across the spectrum of our national crisis. This year, make their cause ours. Lives depend on it.