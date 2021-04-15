Thomas P. Kapsidelis column: Seek peace by honoring the global community of April 16, 2007

Finding peace has been elusive in the days leading to this somber date in Virginia’s history.
President Joe Biden’s encouraging announcement this past week of executive actions to reduce gun violence came between a mass shooting the preceding evening in South Carolina and hours before another in Texas. The president recalled that our nation’s flags were lowered to half-staff in memory of those who were slain in the Georgia spa attacks on March 16, when violence struck again at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket six days later. Thoughts turned to the summer of 2019, which began with the slayings of 12 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on May 31. Twenty-two people were killed in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3, and nine died the next day in Dayton, Ohio.
On April 16, 2007, 32 students and professors were murdered and 17 were wounded at Virginia Tech in what then was the nation’s largest mass shooting. More were hurt jumping from windows to escape. Today we remember the lives taken and those of their surviving families, friends, classmates and loved ones, forever torn by a mentally troubled student who shouldn’t have been able to acquire a gun.
There’s a saying that we’ve become a nation of survivors. That especially seems to be the case in April, when memorials crowd the calendar, from Columbine to Virginia Tech and the many deaths in recent weeks.
But Biden’s plans bring hope for a nation struggling with increased gun violence as it tries to emerge from the deadly pandemic — which itself became tangled with the armed politics of “freedom” as gun-carrying crowds demonstrated in Michigan and elsewhere against wearing masks and other COVID-19 precautions.
The president said he would take actions that include regulating do-it-yourself “ghost guns,” issuing a model red flag law for states and funding for community “violence interrupter” programs. He nominated a gun safety expert and former agent to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” Biden said, “and it’s an international embarrassment.”
What is our moral standing for peace abroad when our own citizens lose their lives daily in every conceivable setting — schools, workplaces, houses of worship, shopping centers and even military installations?
On this day of remembrance for Virginia Tech, we ought to deeply consider the global reach of the students, professors and families of April 16, 2007, and the dreams and aspirations that brought them to Blacksburg to learn, teach and research. Their hometowns stretched from the New River Valley to Indonesia. They were boundary spanners in culture and friendship. All were inspirations to their families, friends and classmates.
I often am reminded of a conversation I had in 2017 with a Tech survivor. We talked about how the United States is regarded by other nations, and whether it’s considered a safe place for scholars.
Recent deadly events make those questions even more urgent. Insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A man rammed his car through a barricade there April 2. The shootings of six Asian women in Georgia focused attention on the rising problem of bias-fueled violence. Amid all of these retraumatizations came another police shooting of a young black man in the Minneapolis area. That Daunte Wright was killed during the trial of the ex-officer accused in the death of George Floyd shows the work that needs to be done for true reform.
In the meantime, there has been no letup in the daily violence in our neighborhoods — the homicides that don’t get as much attention, “accidental” shootings of children and suicides. Tech survivors know this and have made it part of their advocacy for major gun reforms that finally were adopted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 and this year.
While states with progressive legislatures can enact new gun laws, Congress remains a challenge — particularly in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate, where 60 votes are needed for passage. But opinion polls long have showed voters in favor of such measures as the universal background checks bill passed by the U.S. House.
Yet as the nation confronts the uncertain times ahead, there are bright spots — the president’s decision to recognize a national crisis, the unending and brave work by survivors, and the leadership by researchers applying public health methods to gun violence prevention strategies.
We can draw our own inspiration from the community of scholars of April 16, 2007, and the survivors in Virginia and nationwide who have sought reforms not only in gun laws but also in community safety and trauma recovery. It’s a global approach to a uniquely American problem.
Thomas P. Kapsidelis is the author of “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety, and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings,” published by The University of Virginia Press. He’s a former longtime editor at The Times-Dispatch. Contact him at: tkapsidelis@gmail.com