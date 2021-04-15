Thomas P. Kapsidelis column: Seek peace by honoring the global community of April 16, 2007

I often am reminded of a conversation I had in 2017 with a Tech survivor. We talked about how the United States is regarded by other nations, and whether it’s considered a safe place for scholars.

Recent deadly events make those questions even more urgent. Insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A man rammed his car through a barricade there April 2. The shootings of six Asian women in Georgia focused attention on the rising problem of bias-fueled violence. Amid all of these retraumatizations came another police shooting of a young black man in the Minneapolis area. That Daunte Wright was killed during the trial of the ex-officer accused in the death of George Floyd shows the work that needs to be done for true reform.

In the meantime, there has been no letup in the daily violence in our neighborhoods — the homicides that don’t get as much attention, “accidental” shootings of children and suicides. Tech survivors know this and have made it part of their advocacy for major gun reforms that finally were adopted by the Virginia General Assembly in 2020 and this year.