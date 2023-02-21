Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Sherri Shannon to studio to talk about her work as the Executive Director with Southside ReLeaf, a volunteer-run organization committed to building a healthy, equitable and sustainable environment for all residents in South Richmond.
After the Monuments is sponsored by Massey Cancer Center.
About After the Monuments
Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.
The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.
Williams and Lemon, both with the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Va., engage with a wide range of guests to bring context, relevance and resonance to events, going well beyond breaking-news headlines.