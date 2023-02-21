Kelli and Michael Paul welcome Sherri Shannon to studio to talk about her work as the Executive Director with Southside ReLeaf, a volunteer-run organization committed to building a healthy, equitable and sustainable environment for all residents in South Richmond.

After the Monuments is sponsored by Massey Cancer Center.

About After the Monuments

Co-hosted by Pulitzer-Prize winning columnist Michael Paul Williams and Kelli Lemon, After the Monuments captures the zeitgeist of a nation struggling to move from symbolic to substantive change on racial issues.

The podcast analyzes current events about race through a historical context, examining the ideas of leading Black thinkers over time, and encouraging broader and deeper insights into racial tensions, divisions and reconciliation.