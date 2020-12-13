Tim Hanold column: Lawmakers need to prioritize Medicaid reimbursements for home health care

People everywhere are adapting to the new normal. Home health care is no different. Our industry is responding not only to the coronavirus, but also to long-term trends in health care.

Heading into the 2021 General Assembly session, Virginia lawmakers should prioritize fully funding Medicaid reimbursements for home health care as a critical bridge to a new normal for this industry.

As Virginia pursues the laudable goal of raising the minimum wage, it creates a dollar-for-dollar impact on home care. The minimum wage is set to rise 30%, but the General Assembly only has committed to a 7% increase in Medicaid reimbursements to date — creating a real funding shortfall.

If this shortfall is not addressed, Medicaid patients might lose access to the high-quality home health care services provided by home care agencies.

Care Advantage was founded in Richmond in 1988 to provide care and support to those who need it. Now we serve more than 11,000 patients with nearly 8,000 employees — providing assistance and care for patients in their home, keeping them close to loved ones and familiar surroundings. Our service territory includes 90% of the Virginia population.