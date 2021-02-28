Tim Sullivan and Jim Dyke column: An untold story

Many scholars across Virginia, such as Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander of Norfolk State University, have, over the past two decades, made significant contributions to educate students and citizens alike on the diverse narratives of African-Virginian history.

The centrality of slavery in that history is obvious. But the study of African Americans who were not enslaved in the era before general Emancipation often is overlooked. It is an example of an untold but inspiring story that is worthy of scholarly exploration.

The 1860 census shows that 290,000 free Blacks were living in the South and that 60,000 of them were in Virginia — the largest total for a state in the South — representing a tenth of the Black population for the commonwealth. Significant free Black populations existed in other slaveholding states as well.

Free Black people lived in a kind of legal no man’s land — not slaves, yet by no means full citizens. They built lives of pride and achievement though surrounded by the inhumanity of slavery and racial oppression.

They were a diverse group that included farmers, servants, artisans, entrepreneurs and sailors. They worked in tobacco factories and on wharves, as carpenters, shoemakers, barbers and upholsterers. Many free Black women worked outside their homes as nurses, seamstresses and clothes washers.