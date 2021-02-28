Tim Sullivan and Jim Dyke column: An untold story

By Tim Sullivan and Jim Dyke
For many years, Virginia’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) have powered the economy and culture of the commonwealth in innumerable ways. Thankfully, recognition and appreciation of these institutions have grown in recent years.
From MacKenzie Scott’s unprecedented financial support of Norfolk State University, Virginia State University and Hampton University, to Dominion Energy’s game-changing $35 million donation to 11 different HBCUs — including four schools in the commonwealth — our HBCUs increasingly are gaining the investments needed not only to enrich Virginia’s future, but also to provide a living link to Virginia’s past.
Virginia must continue its efforts to ensure that teaching of the commonwealth’s history is inclusive of every noteworthy aspect of our story as part of the core curriculum, and not relegate Black history to optional elective courses.
The Black experience in Virginia is filled with inspiring stories that have not yet fully been told and will immensely add to an accurate understanding of the history of our commonwealth. The time is long overdue not only to tell but to highlight those stories and to recognize that Black history is Virginia history.
Renewed interest in this history provides an opportunity for a sustained scholarly examination of the social, economic, political and legal components of the two-and-a-half centuries of the African American experience in Virginia from 1619 through the end of the Civil War in 1865.
Many scholars across Virginia, such as Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander of Norfolk State University, have, over the past two decades, made significant contributions to educate students and citizens alike on the diverse narratives of African-Virginian history.
The centrality of slavery in that history is obvious. But the study of African Americans who were not enslaved in the era before general Emancipation often is overlooked. It is an example of an untold but inspiring story that is worthy of scholarly exploration.
The 1860 census shows that 290,000 free Blacks were living in the South and that 60,000 of them were in Virginia — the largest total for a state in the South — representing a tenth of the Black population for the commonwealth. Significant free Black populations existed in other slaveholding states as well.
Free Black people lived in a kind of legal no man’s land — not slaves, yet by no means full citizens. They built lives of pride and achievement though surrounded by the inhumanity of slavery and racial oppression.
They were a diverse group that included farmers, servants, artisans, entrepreneurs and sailors. They worked in tobacco factories and on wharves, as carpenters, shoemakers, barbers and upholsterers. Many free Black women worked outside their homes as nurses, seamstresses and clothes washers.
In the first half of the 17th century, Africans in Virginia occupied a somewhat ambiguous status. Almost all were held as slaves, yet some individuals managed to purchase their freedom.
County court records of the mid-17th century contain clear evidence that some free Black men exercised the rights and privileges of citizens.
Anthony Johnson (c. 1600-1670) was one of the first African American property owners. He built his fortune on Virginia’s Eastern Shore after purchasing his freedom using the proceeds of extra work he performed.
In the late 18th and 19th centuries, there were attempts by free Black people to form cohesive communities. Among the many examples across Virginia, a couple stand out.
In his book, “Israel on the Appomattox: A Southern Experiment in Black Freedom from the 1790s Through the Civil War,” Dr. Melvin Patrick Ely, an associate professor of history at the College of William & Mary, chronicled the story of Israel Hill — a rural community of African Americans in Prince Edward County, settled in 1810–1811 by approximately 90 formerly enslaved persons who received freedom and 350 acres from the will of Richard Randolph, cousin of Thomas Jefferson.
These “Israelites” and other free African Americans worked as farmers, craftspeople and Appomattox River boatmen; some labored alongside whites for equal wages and defended their rights in court against white people.
The town of Pocahontas, situated on an island in the Appomattox River, became part of Petersburg in 1784. Predominantly white in the 18th century, it became an organic, urban, predominantly free Black community in the early 19th century.
By 1860, Petersburg had become Virginia’s foremost haven for free Blacks. The city was home to the second largest population of free African Americans in the United States, exceeded only by New Orleans.
To omit pre-1865 free Black people from the nation’s shared history denies us a full appreciation of the struggle for freedom and equality. The depth and breadth of Virginia’s history offers unparalleled opportunities to study the different paths to free Black status and what those who achieved that status did with their limited yet meaningful freedom.
Many sites across the commonwealth deserve further exploration.
To begin that exploration, four state-supported institutions of higher education — Norfolk State University, Virginia State University, William & Mary and Richard Bland College — have begun discussing a partnership to study the historical, political and social dynamics related to free Black people in Virginia.
Tentatively named the Center for the Study of Free Black Men and Women in Virginia, 1619-1865, this initiative seeks to advance scholarship and promote public awareness of a unique component of Virginia and American history.
Once this initial partnership is established, other institutions of higher education in the commonwealth will be invited to provide valuable resources and expertise.
The experience of free African Americans — utterly unfamiliar to most Virginians of whatever race — offers profound insights into the contradictions that pervaded race relations, economic life and the American legal system during the era of slavery. This project is a step toward sharing the stories of forgotten Black pioneers who have earned their rightful place in history.
Uncovering the truth is our shared responsibility. We look forward to garnering private and public support to get this important story told.
Tim Sullivan is the former president of the College of William & Mary.
Jim Dyke is the former Virginia secretary of education and a member of the board of visitors of Norfolk State University.