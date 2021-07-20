Timothy A. Kelly column: Help for our mental health crisis: assisted outpatient treatment

It turns out that the problem lies with government and private organizations that advocate for patient rights to nontreatment, and who therefore philosophically disagree with the premise of AOT. The AOT premise is that mandated care is the right thing to do for those whose illness prevents them from accepting the treatment they need, and who are at risk for harm to self or others.

The right-to-nontreatment advocates believe that even a psychotic person (such as someone struggling with paranoid schizophrenia) has the right to live his own experience, regardless of risk. So they seek out relevant cases, file lawsuits, and either slow or defeat AOT efforts. Over time local authorities tend to defer, worn down by costly and endless legal battles.

The right-to-nontreatment advocates are well meaning, but overlooking a basic truth. It is not compassionate to let a young man live on the street eating out of garbage cans, tormented by psychotic paranoid delusions and convinced that those around him mean to do him harm, when an AOT intervention would return him to a normal and fulfilling life.

It is compassionate to provide the treatment necessary for recovery, so that he can have the opportunity to enjoy loving relationships, have a real home and find a meaningful job — even if this requires mandated treatment.