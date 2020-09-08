Timothy C. Carter column: What qualified immunity really does

Does qualified immunity give law enforcement officials absolute immunity from suit?

No. If the official should have known his conduct violated someone’s clearly established legal rights, qualified immunity does not apply, and the official faces potential liability.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently denied the defense of qualified immunity when five West Virginia law enforcement officials stopped a homeless man for jaywalking, tased him four times, hit him in the brachial plexus, placed him in a choke hold, kicked him, and fired at him 22 times, killing him. There have been numerous other cases where qualified immunity was denied for extreme misconduct by government officials.

If qualified immunity were eliminated, who would bear the cost?

Taxpayers. Since localities — counties, cities, and towns — provide coverage for local officials who are sued for the performance of official duties, elimination of qualified immunity for local police would result in more cases going to juries and more and higher damage awards. The possibility of more and larger damage awards would ultimately mean higher settlements; and that in turn would mean higher insurance premiums.