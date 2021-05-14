Timothy L. O'Brien: Colonial Pipeline paid the ransom. Bad move.

Mayor Jack Young told them to kiss off and then ate a $10 million fee to overhaul the city’s networks and $8 million to write off unpaid taxes and other fees while computers were down.

“We’re not going to pay criminals for bad deeds,” Young told The Baltimore Sun. “That’s not going to happen.”

There’s a lot to be said for Young’s perspective. A vulnerable network is going to need upgrades regardless of how ransom negotiations proceed, and there’s no telling if paying a bribe will forestall all of the problems that come with a significant intrusion — so why not eat the costs upfront and move on?

Companies and other public and private institutions have many factors to juggle when hackers shake them down for money, of course.

The Institute for Security and Technology, a private cybersecurity consortium, said in a recent report on ransomware that chief concerns include whether companies have cyber insurance policies and high-quality data backups. They also worry about the anticipated expense of paying for a prolonged system shutdown.

One obvious conclusion from that observation: All institutions in the digital era should have appropriate backups in place.