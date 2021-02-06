Todd Lookingbill and Katia Engelhardt column: A path forward for conservation: The country's 600th national natural landmark

Future battles will be harder fought, but small victories like the designation of three new NNL sites offer a bit of optimism and are great news for Bear Rocks.

Todd Lookingbill is a University of Richmond associate professor of geography, the environment and biology. Contact him at: tlooking@richmond.edu

Katia Engelhardt is an associate research professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environment Science Appalachian Laboratory. Contact her at: kengelhardt@umces.edu