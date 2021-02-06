Todd Lookingbill and Katia Engelhardt column: A path forward for conservation: The country's 600th national natural landmark

By Todd Lookingbill and Katia Engelhardt
With relatively little fanfare, as one of his last official acts, U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt approved the designation of Bear Rocks Preserve in West Virginia as the 600th National Natural Landmark (NNL) of the United States.
This action has both practical and symbolic significance for future conservation efforts and creates some encouraging momentum for the Biden administration.
The NNL program
The NNL program was established by the National Park Service in 1962 to recognize outstanding examples of the country’s natural heritage. Sites are designated based on their condition, illustrative character, rarity, diversity, and value to science and education. To be included in the program, a site must be one of the best examples of a biological or geological feature that is illustrative of the nation’s diverse natural character.
Designation infers no loss of rights for the property owner but provides a valuable incentive to responsibly steward the natural resources on designated lands. In return, the federal government cooperates with the landowners to celebrate these special places as a part of our nation’s cherished natural history.
Given that, there should be little that politically is controversial about the program. Under the Obama administration, 19 new NNLs were designated. Yet since November 2016, no new NNLs had been designated until this past month, when three new locations were recognized, bringing the total to 602.
Bear Rocks: An illustrative landscape
Bear Rocks Preserve was an ideal candidate to be the 600th NNL. A widely recognized symbol of West Virginia wilderness, Bear Rocks is owned and managed by The Nature Conservancy.
The elevated, flat-lying, sandstone-capped rocks tell the story of epic tectonic uplift from continental plate collisions followed by millions of years of erosion by ice, wind and water. The striking landscape resulting from these processes is one of the best examples of a plateau in the entirety of the Appalachians.
Bear Rocks supports a rich ecological community dominated by red spruce and heath shrub with scattered bogs and other wetlands in lower-lying depressions. It is one of the windiest spots in the eastern U.S. and a major flyway for migratory raptors.
The area is home to more than 190 species of plants, many of which are specially adapted to the harsh conditions. Without question, it is a site of national significance and deserving of swift recognition by the NNL program. So, what took so long?
A delayed recognition
The process for designating new NNLs begins with the identification of a potentially qualifying natural feature and a landowner willing to participate in the program. In May 2015, the National Park Service contacted The Nature Conservancy, which immediately granted permission to evaluate Bear Rocks as a candidate site.
As scientists focused on environmental geography and ecology, we led the next step — a science-based evaluation of the site. We spent two years conducting a rigorous, multistep assessment and submitted our final report recommending Bear Rocks be added to the program. The NNL office agreed. A public comment period raised no additional concerns, and it seemed as if the path was cleared.
The last two decisions come from the National Park System Advisory Board and U.S. secretary of the interior; however, most of the members of the scientific advisory board resigned in January 2018. This left the government without a functioning body to designate national historic or natural landmarks.
One and a half years passed before a new board was created. Following an initial meeting in August 2019 to elect a chair and establish working committees, the board did not meet again until this past September. At that meeting, the board unanimously approved the Bear Rocks recommendation and requested that the secretary of the interior consider it for the 600th NNL designation. Bernhardt’s final signoff came in his last day in office.
An ambitious environmental agenda
Protection and conservation of our nation’s natural resources and landscapes should be a priority for any administration, especially at a time when ecosystems face multiple threats from human population demands, climate change and pollution.
Our hope is the transition in power will rekindle an environmental agenda that largely has lain dormant for the past four years. President Joe Biden has committed to an ambitious environmental agenda, and the nomination of Deb Haaland as a progressive leader of the Department of the Interior, the rejoining of the Paris climate agreement and executive orders signed within hours of taking office rolling back agency actions harmful to the environment are bold first steps.
Future battles will be harder fought, but small victories like the designation of three new NNL sites offer a bit of optimism and are great news for Bear Rocks.
Todd Lookingbill is a University of Richmond associate professor of geography, the environment and biology. Contact him at: tlooking@richmond.edu
Katia Engelhardt is an associate research professor at the University of Maryland Center for Environment Science Appalachian Laboratory. Contact her at: kengelhardt@umces.edu