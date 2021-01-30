Todd P. Haymore column: GO Virginia's vision becoming a reality in central Virginia

The department’s work caught the attention of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which asked: Could this approach reduce the cost of making medicines that the world’s public health organizations distribute to people in nations that cannot afford them?

The answer was a resounding “yes,” and the Gates Foundation committed to this approach by providing financial support to establish the Medicines for All Institute at VCU.

For the past seven years, faculty and students have made numerous breakthroughs, including driving down the cost of the world’s most widely distributed medicines treating HIV, tuberculosis and malaria.

The advancements also created another opportunity that has caused an explosion of interest.

This past May, the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) awarded a multiyear contract to Richmond-based Phlow Corporation to create a national stockpile of active pharmaceutical ingredients for essential medicines and to build a continuous process advanced manufacturing facility for medicines — from key starting materials to finished products.

This award was the largest BARDA contract ever issued with the specific goal of bringing back to the U.S. all of the elements of the pharmaceutical supply chain for essential drugs.